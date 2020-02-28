Arizona Wildcats' Josh Green to miss L.A. road trip

Arizona freshman wing Josh Green is out for this week's road trip because a lower-back injury, the school announced before Thursday night's game at USC.

Green took a fall at the end of regulation on Saturday when he was fouled while driving to the basket against Oregon. He was briefly tended to, but he stayed in the game to shoot two free throws with 2.5 seconds left and the game tied to 64.

He missed both.

Green did not start the overtime period, but checked in with 3:29 to go.

The school called the injury an "SI Joint Sprain." He is not on the trip.

Arizona also announced that backup guard Max Hazzard was out due to personal reasons.

He has started every game this season and is third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds and has a team-high 42 steals in 27 games. Green is shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from 3-point range (24 of 75).

The 2019 McDonald's All-American scored 18 points in the first meeting against USC, an 85-80 win on Feb. 6.

Green, 6-foot-6, is expected to turn pro after this season. Because of his blend of athleticism, defensive ability and upside, he is projected to be a first-rounder. The Australian was listed as being drafted 17th in ESPN's most recent mock draft.

Arizona plays at UCLA on Saturday night.