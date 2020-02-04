InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona jumps back into the national polls

James Snook - USA Today Images 2020

Gary Randazzo

Arizona has re-entered the national rankings after sweeping the Washington schools over the weekend. In doing so, the Wildcats (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12) became the first Pac-12 team to produce a road sweep in conference this season.

The team is now ranked No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches Polls. More importantly, Arizona remained at No. 8 in the NCAA NET rankings following its victories at Washington and Washington State.

Arizona hosts USC (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) this Thursday at McKale Center. The Trojans are an explosive team with some quality wins and some eye-catching losses. USC split its home stand last week, first defeating Utah 56-52 and then getting crushed by Colorado 78-57.

Entering this week, five Pac-12 teams have three conference losses. No. 14 Oregon sits atop the standings with a 7-3 record, while Colorado and USC are 6-3 in league. Stanford and Arizona are each 5-3.

Due to an awkward schedule that had Arizona playing its rival Arizona State twice in the first eight conference games, the Wildcats still have 10 regular season games remaining. Six of those contests will be at home against USC and UCLA, Oregon State and Oregon, and Washington State and Washington to conclude conference play. Arizona will travel to the Bay Area next week to face California and Stanford. Following its home stand against the Oregon schools, Arizona will be in Southern California to play USC and UCLA.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cats add intriguing LB

While most football fans were watching the Super Bowl, astute Arizona football fans may have noticed a commitment to the Wildcat program.

Brad Allis

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Gary Randazzo

by

Rockdoc

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

Gary Randazzo

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Arizona faces Isaiah Stewart and the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Thursday

Arizona's trip to the Pacific Northwest begins in Seattle on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

by

Gary Randazzo

Kobe, daughter were on way to play against Jason Terry's girls team

Ex-Wildcat: 'It's just heartbreaking'

Anthony Gimino

by

Gary Randazzo

Arizona falls out of national polls following 66-65 loss to Arizona State

Road loss at Arizona State enough to drop Arizona Wildcats from national rankings

Gary Randazzo

by

Rockdoc

Arizona loses RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma

Wildcats will have four new assistants in 2020

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Sun Devils top Wildcats 66-65 in Tempe

Arizona State rallies from 22 points down to upset #22 Arizona 66-65 in Tempe.

Gary Randazzo

by

Gary Randazzo