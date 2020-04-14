Arizona women's basketball received an important verbal commitment from Trinity Baptiste on Tuesday. The 6-foot forward is a graduate transfer who earned the 2019-20 ACC Conference 6th Player of the Year award. Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds as a reserve for Virginia Tech.

Baptiste will make an immediate impact for Adia Barnes and the Wildcats next season, providing Arizona much-needed depth in the front court. Baptiste has demonstrated an ability to score the basketball throughout her collegiate career. More importantly, she'll fit in well with Arizona's defensive philosophy as she has the lateral quickness to defend on the perimeter and the size to mix things up inside the paint.

In addition to being named the ACC 6th Player of the Year, Baptiste has also excelled in the classroom earning her way on to the ACC's All-Academic Team this past season.