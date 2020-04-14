InsideTheWildcats
Arizona Women's Basketball lands Virginia Tech graduate transfer Trinity Baptiste

Gary Randazzo

Arizona women's basketball received an important verbal commitment from Trinity Baptiste on Tuesday. The 6-foot forward is a graduate transfer who earned the 2019-20 ACC Conference 6th Player of the Year award. Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds as a reserve for Virginia Tech.

Baptiste will make an immediate impact for Adia Barnes and the Wildcats next season, providing Arizona much-needed depth in the front court. Baptiste has demonstrated an ability to score the basketball throughout her collegiate career. More importantly, she'll fit in well with Arizona's defensive philosophy as she has the lateral quickness to defend on the perimeter and the size to mix things up  inside the paint.

In addition to being named the ACC 6th Player of the Year, Baptiste has also excelled in the classroom earning her way on to the ACC's All-Academic Team this past season.

Arizona basketball strikes out twice

Arizona basketball team dealt a double blow on Sunday.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Most Arizona Fans Agree: Recruits Should Stay At Least Two Years if NBA Not Choice Out of High School

Vast Majority Against Keeping One-And-Done Policy

Javier Morales

Steve Buchanan

A busy week for Arizona football and basketball

A lot of news for hoops and football at the end of the week.

Brad Allis

Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Follows Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion

Javier Morales

Arizona must replace over 80% of its points, rebounds and assists production

Arizona will only return 14.8% of its scoring product in 2020-2021.

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Inside the Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown, Arizona Men's Hoops, Sean Miller, and Next Season's Outlook

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball receives commitment from graduate transfer Terrell Brown

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Rob Gronkowski wins a WWE championship.

Former Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski win the 24/7 championship.

Brad Allis

711wildcat

Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

Grad transfer Terrell Brown will join the Wildcats.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Video Round Table Chat: Aari McDonald's Drysdale Award Carries Historic Ramifications for Arizona

All-American Guard Among Men's & Women's Elite

Javier Morales

Arizona basketball assistant goes to Marquette

Justin Gainey returns to Marquette.

Brad Allis

Wineknow