ArizonaMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona women's basketball: Tucson gets on board

Aari McDonald.Photo by Andy Morales, AllSportsTucson.com

Anthony Gimino

The might not be a more fun team to watch in Tucson right now than the Arizona women's basketball team.

The Wildcats started the season with a 13-0 run and earned a No. 18 national ranking before running into a monster of a Pac-12 gauntlet -- playing at now-No. 8 UCLA, before coming home to for No. 3 Oregon State and No. 2 Oregon.

Arizona lost all three games but tool the Beavers and Ducks into the final minute, and the Cats played before more than 13,000 fans over Friday night and Sunday afternoon at McKale Center. If you were watching on TV and closed your eyes, the crowd noise made it sound like you have tuned in to an UA men's home game.

"I think Tucson is embracing our team," fourth-year coach Adia Barnes said after a 71-64 loss to Oregon. "I think it shows how much this program has changed. We're a fun team to watch. We play hard, we play with heart. That's our identity.

"We're getting there. We're not there yet but we're getting there. I think everybody is supporting that."

This team became local darlings when they won six postseason games -- all at home -- to win the 2019 NIT. Now, Barnes has things building to where Tucson can embrace more than this team. The Wildcats can be good for a long time, with Tucson falling in love with this program.

Read Javier Morales' story at AllSportsTucson.com: Arizona Wildcats continue to climb the mountain

It might not be unlike when Arizona softball became elite in the late 1980s and early 1990s, establishing arguably the best fan base in the country for about three decades. Sure, winning helps, but Barnes has also connected with the community through her personality and accessibility. My guess is that fans can feel close to this team in ways that don't happen at other sports at Arizona.

There is still room on the Wildcats women's basketball bandwagon, and the most fun time is when you jump on early and enjoy the ride.

The Wildcats, led by fourth-year junior whirlwind guard Aari McDonald -- a potential first-round pick in this year's WNBA draft -- and sophomore forward Cate Reese aren't quite top-10 worthy yet. But maybe in the neat future? That's not the crazy notion is was before Barnes was hired after the team went 3-15 in conference play in 2015-16.

"The takeaway from this weekend is we're not quite there," Barnes said. "We are close but they are a better team. ... Oregon's better. They've been there before."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Wildcats make final defensive hire

Staff complete for new coordinator Paul Rhoads

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Arizona's Nico Mannion attempts to give the Wildcats the lead over Oregon in the waning moments of overtime.

Arizona drops a heartbreaker in Eugene, falling to the ninth-ranked Ducks 74-73 in overtime.

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

No. 24 Arizona visits No. 9 Oregon in Eugene on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Ducks have basically owned the Pac-12 Conference in recent years. Tonight pits two of the league's best in a pivotal, early-season matchup in Eugene.

Gary Randazzo

by

Ct33

Ex-Arizona Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey 'excited' for longer stay in CFL

He signs extension with the Calgary Stampeders

Anthony Gimino

by

willcoxcowboy

Arizona's Miller: Transfer James Akinjo is PG 'you love to have'

Miller likes players who won Big East Freshman of the Year honors

Anthony Gimino

by

mrzipityduda

Arizona basketball: Wildcats offer 4-star big

Arizona did not have to look far for its latest scholarship offer, though the prospect comes from half a world away.

Brad Allis

Arizona Wildcats tab Eggen as DL coach

He's part of the staff of new coordinator Paul Rhoads.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Instant Analysis: Arizona routs ASU 75-47

Arizona controls rival ASU from the opening tip to win its Pac-12 opener, 75-47.

Gary Randazzo

by

Footballfan55

Arizona only one of two remaining teams without a loss after wild first weekend in the Pac-12 Conference.

If the opening weekend is an indicator, it's going to be a wild regular season for Pac-12 men's basketball.

Gary Randazzo

A decade of dominance or decline? Pt. 3

Arizona had quite a bit of success this past decade on the diamond, but maybe not as much as it should. Arizona baseball won a national championship and just missed another, but has also missed the NCAA Tournament five times. Softball played in just two WCWS, which would be great for some programs, but not the Wildcats

Brad Allis