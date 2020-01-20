ArizonaMaven
Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gimino

Arizona post player Zeke Nnaji won the first two Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors this season. Now, he's won a third.

Nnaji averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats' home victories over Utah and Colorado, helping Arizona return to the AP poll this week at No. 22 after it dropped out last week for the only time this season.

Nnaji pulled down 12 rebounds against the Buffaloes -- seven on the offensive end -- as Sean Miller's team finally flexed its muscle on the glass. He was part of an effort that held Colorado's Tyler Bey -- who had 37 rebounds against UA in the previous four meetings -- to four boards.

Nnaji shot 13 of 22 for the week, including 9 of 12 in the easy win over the Utes on Thursday. He felt good enough to take -- and make -- one 3-pointer in each game. He had only one 3-pointer in seven tries before last week.

Arizona point Nico Mannion also took home a Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award on Dec. 2. No Wildcat has won the league's player of the week award this season; that honor this week went to Washington State's CJ Elleby.

Even with three freshman awards in 11 weeks, Nnaji trails Washington's Isaiah Stewart, who has won four. USC big man Onyeka Okongwu has two weekly awards. Stanford's Tyrell Terry has one.

Arizona (13-5) is back in action Saturday night at Arizona State.

Basketball

