Beat reporters remember Arizona basketball's 1997 national title

CBS showed Arizona's 1997 national championship victory over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon, much to the delight of Wildcats' fans.

The stroll down memory lane was well worth it to get to the final seconds of overtime, with Miles Simon clutching the basketball after scoring 30 points, and Billy Packer three magic words, "Simon says championship."

I caught up with the two main newspaper reporters from 1997 -- Javier Morales of the Arizona Daily Star and Steve Rivera of the Tucson Citizen -- after they rewatched the 84-79 win (again) and spotted a few things they forgot.

See the video above or below.