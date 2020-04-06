Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

The Arizona basketball program has bolstered their line-up with transfer guard Terrell Brown. A first-team all-Western Athletic Conference pick last season, Brown will leave Seattle University after two seasons in the program.

Brown is a 6-foot-1 and 175-pound combo guard, who averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He was at his best against the better teams on the schedule. Against Syracuse, Ole Miss, Washington State, Washington and Saint Mary's he averaged 21.4 ppg.a

Brown will help bolster an Arizona backcourt that is expected to lose Nico Mannion and Josh Green over the next few days and is already without Max Hazzard and Dylan Smith who are departing seniors. Arizona is also waiting to learn if they will have the services of Brandon Williams, who is attempting to come back from knee issues.

Arizona did add Georgetown Transfer James Akinjo, but he may not be available until late December barring an NCAA waiver.

Brown’s path to Arizona is a long and winding one. He was lightly recruited out of high school and attended junior college, where he averaged over 30 points per game. He transferred to Seattle U. as a walk-on but earned a scholarship for the second semester and wound up as a second-team All-WAC selection.

Arizona is still in the mix for a number of transfers, both grad transfers and traditional transfers, and may try to add as many as four new players to the mix.

From his Seattle U official bio:

First Team NABC All-District 6... First Team All-WAC... three-time WAC Player of the Week... Preseason First Team All-WAC... only Redhawk to start all 29 games... led the team and the WAC with 20.7 points per game... points per game also ranked 20th in the nation... added 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game... scored in double figures in all but one game, surpassed the 20-point marker 16 times and hit a career-high 31 points four times