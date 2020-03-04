Stoudamire wins coaching honor

Former Arizona basketball player and assistant coach was named West Coast Conference men’s basketball coach of the year in a vote of the league’s coaches. Stoudamire’s led Pacific to a 23-9 regular-season record.

Stoudamire's Tigers finished tied for third in the WCC standings at 11-5 in conference play. They are the No. 4 seed for this week's WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

Stoudamire is in his fourth season at Pacific and has a 61-66 record overall. He was an All-American at Arizona and after a lengthy NBA career has coached with the Memphis Grizzlies, Arizona and Memphis.

He is one of four former Sean Miller assistants at Arizona to serve as a head coach, joining Archie Miller (Indiana), Joe Pasternak (UC Santa Barbara) and James Whitford (Ball State).