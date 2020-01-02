A decade of decline or dominance, Pt. 2

Arizona men’s and women’s basketball are in very different places now than they were in 2009. The men’s team had a very successful 10 years that included three Elite 8’s, five Sweet 16’s, five regular season Pac-12 titles and three Pac-12 Tournament titles. The women’s team is coming off a decade of mediocrity that saw the Wildcats fail to make the NCAA Tournament.

2009-10 Arizona Basketball (as of Jan. 1) 6-7 (0-1 Pac-12)

Head Coach: Sean Miller

This was Sean Miller’s first season . Cats went 16-15 (10-8) and missed the post season.

2019-20 Arizona Basketball (as of Jan 1) 10-3 (0-0 Pac-12)

Head Coach: Sean Miller

Miller has been a victim of his own success, but has not had quite enough success to make him beloved. In Miller’s first four NCAA Tournament appearances the Wildcats went to a trio of Elite Eights and a Sweet 16. Since them they have lost twice in the first round and lost to a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16. Add to that the FBI scandal and fans have lost a lot of faith. In 2009 the future was bright. In 2019 the immediate present seems bright but the long term direction of the program seems murky.

ADVANTAGE: 2019 (but less optimism)

In 2009 the future was bright and for the most part Miller and the Cats met expectations…save for one glaring omission. Miller has yet to deliver Arizona to a Final Four. The program has also slipped a bit of late, at least in terms of post season play. The Wildcats have won the conference four of the last six years, but have just one second weekend appearance in the NCAA’s since the back-to-back Elite 8’s in 2014 and 2015.

Worse, is the specter of the NCAA hanging around. Although little came out in the FBI’s trial of Book Richardson, Arizona basketball has had its name dragged through the mud over the past two years. No one knows how the NCAA investigation will play out and fans are losing confidence in Miller. A good run in the tournament could change those opinions, but another poor showing and fans could revolt.

2009-10 Arizona Women’s Basketball (as of Jan. 2) 6-4 (0-0 Pac-12)

Head Coach: Niya Butts

Cats went 14-17 (6-12) missed the post season

2019-20 Arizona Women’s Basketball 12-0 (1-0 Pac-12)

Head Coach: Adia Barnes

Arizona Women’s basketball is trending up. The Wildcats are ranked and expected to be an NCAA Tournament team. In 2009 the team was in the early stages of the Niya Butts era that had one team with a winning record in eight seasons.

ADVANTAGE: 2019 (by a wide margin)

Not only was there little optimism in 2009, there was not a lot of people caring. Arizona women’s basketball had its core fanbase, but they were a blip in the local sports scene. Fast forward a decade and despite not playing in an NCAA Tournament game in over a decade, the Wildcats are the talk of the town. The community has embraced Adia Barnes, the Cats won the WNIT, and they head into the new decade undefeated and just beat ASU up in Tempe.