Doutrive dismissed

A statement from Head Coach Sean Miller stated that Doutrive's dismissal was due to a violation of team rules. He was suspended the first two games of the season for an unspecified violation.

Doutrive has played in a trio of games this season, averaging 6.2 points a contest. He scored just two points Thursday night against South Dakota State.

Doutrive played in 26 games as a true freshman, averaging just 3.3 ppg. He announced his intention to transfer after the season but re-committed to the program after Alex Barcello announced he would be transferring.

Arizona plays Long Beach State on Sunday.