Doutrive dismissed

Brad Allis

A statement from Head Coach Sean Miller stated that Doutrive's dismissal was due to a violation of team rules. He was suspended the first two games of the season for an unspecified violation.

Doutrive has played in a trio of games this season, averaging 6.2 points a contest. He scored just two points Thursday night against South Dakota State. 

Doutrive played in 26 games as a true freshman, averaging just 3.3 ppg. He announced his intention to transfer after the season but re-committed to the program after Alex Barcello announced he would be transferring. 

Arizona plays Long Beach State on Sunday. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mrzipityduda
mrzipityduda

There was no doubt that there were problems with this young man from the start. Not sure if he was going to add anything beneficial to the team, but it is good we got rid of thorn tyat may have cuseda rift inside the halls of our great BB team!!

