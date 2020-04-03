InsideTheWildcats
Arizona basketball assistant goes to Marquette

Brad Allis

Arizona basketball assistant coach Justin Gainey will join the staff at Marquette as the program's associate head coach. Gainey had previously been on the staff at MU as director of operations.

"Justin Gainey is an excellent basketball coach and an even better person," said Sean Miller in a statement. 

Miller went on to say that Gainey did an "excellent job" in his two years in Tucson and that he will be missed. 

No word on what direction Arizona will go in an attempt to fill the position. 

