Arizona formally adds two, basketball notes

Brad Allis

The Arizona basketball program officially welcomed freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin and grad transfer Terrell Brown on Wednesday. Mathurin signed his Letter of Intent, while Brown signed non-binding scholarship papers.

Mathurin is a 6-foot-6 international wing who chose Arizona over Baylor. He is a fringe top-100 player. Brown is an All-WAC selection who is a graduate transfer from Seattle University. 

Arizona has not hired a new assistant coach to replace the departing Justin Gainey, and may not be able to until after the start of the new fiscal year. According to the Arizona Daily Star and WildcatAuthority.com the team will temporarily promote graduate assistant David Miller to the position, which will allow him to help the team recruit. 

Arizona is expected to make a virtual visit with Seattle power forward Paolo Banchero on Wednesday. Banchero, a 5-star prospect in the 2021 class, has also made virtual visits to Duke and Kentucky. 

Arizona has been busy in Seattle. In addition to landing Brown and making a push for Banchero, the Wildcats offered a scholarship to 4-star point guard Nolan Hickman of Seattle.

Basketball

Virginia Tech grad transfer Trinity Baptiste commits to Arizona Wildcats

ACC 6th Player of the Year Trinity Baptiste committed to Arizona on Tuesday

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Arizona basketball strikes out twice

Arizona basketball team dealt a double blow on Sunday.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Most Arizona Fans Agree: Recruits Should Stay At Least Two Years if NBA Not Choice Out of High School

Vast Majority Against Keeping One-And-Done Policy

Javier Morales

Steve Buchanan

A busy week for Arizona football and basketball

A lot of news for hoops and football at the end of the week.

Brad Allis

Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Follows Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion

Javier Morales

Arizona must replace over 80% of its points, rebounds and assists production

Arizona will only return 14.8% of its scoring product in 2020-2021.

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Inside the Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown, Arizona Men's Hoops, Sean Miller, and Next Season's Outlook

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball receives commitment from graduate transfer Terrell Brown

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Rob Gronkowski wins a WWE championship.

Former Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski win the 24/7 championship.

Brad Allis

711wildcat

Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

Grad transfer Terrell Brown will join the Wildcats.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Video Round Table Chat: Aari McDonald's Drysdale Award Carries Historic Ramifications for Arizona

All-American Guard Among Men's & Women's Elite

Javier Morales