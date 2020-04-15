Arizona formally adds two, basketball notes

The Arizona basketball program officially welcomed freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin and grad transfer Terrell Brown on Wednesday. Mathurin signed his Letter of Intent, while Brown signed non-binding scholarship papers.

Mathurin is a 6-foot-6 international wing who chose Arizona over Baylor. He is a fringe top-100 player. Brown is an All-WAC selection who is a graduate transfer from Seattle University.

Arizona has not hired a new assistant coach to replace the departing Justin Gainey, and may not be able to until after the start of the new fiscal year. According to the Arizona Daily Star and WildcatAuthority.com the team will temporarily promote graduate assistant David Miller to the position, which will allow him to help the team recruit.

Arizona is expected to make a virtual visit with Seattle power forward Paolo Banchero on Wednesday. Banchero, a 5-star prospect in the 2021 class, has also made virtual visits to Duke and Kentucky.

Arizona has been busy in Seattle. In addition to landing Brown and making a push for Banchero, the Wildcats offered a scholarship to 4-star point guard Nolan Hickman of Seattle.