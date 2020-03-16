InsideTheWildcats
Cats land transfer

Brad Allis

Adia Barnes has done a masterful job mixing transfers with top-tier recruits and added another promising transfer over the weekend. On Sunday night Indiana transfer Bendu Yeaney announced that she will play for the Wildcats.

“I have decided that I will attend the University of Arizona,” Yeaney tweeted “Excited to be apart of something special.”

Yeaney is a 5-10 guard from Portland, Oregon who announced she was leaving the Hoosier program back in January. She visited Arizona for the win over Stanford.

Recovering from a torn Achilles, Yeaney played in just 6 games last season.

A stout defender, Yeaney averaged 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as a sophomore in 2018-19.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Wildcat basketball program, and college basketball in general after the NCAA Tournament was cancelled. The Wildcats were poised for a top-4 seed and a chance to host the first two rounds of the NCAA’s.

Unless the NCAA decides to grant additional eligibility, the Wildcats will lose Lucia Alonso, Amari Carter, Dominique McBryde, Tee Tee Starks and Amari Carter to graduation. The team’s leading scorer Aari McDonald could declare for the WNBA Draft.

Yeaney will join a recruiting class that includes international players Derin Erdogan (post) and Marta Garcia (guard), and five-star post Lauren Ware.

Basketball

