In the first half, Arizona looked like a team riding a three-game losing skid. In the second half, Arizona played like a team with purpose and determination. The Wildcats outscored the visiting Cougars 54-31 after intermission to win going away 83-62. Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji shined, combining for 44 points to give Sean Miller his thirteenth 20-win season in 16 years as a head coach.

What Happened?

For 20 minutes, the Wildcats played like a team that couldn’t wait for the season to be over. In fact, they played so poorly, Arizona looked like they were doing their best to actually play their way out of the NCAA Tournament. In the second half, everything changed.

Nico Mannion went nuts, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points after intermission. The freshmen point guard also added seven assists and a steal while only committing a single turnover on the night.

Mannion’s heady play spurred a 26-0 scoring run, Arizona’s longest of the season, to turn a 38-32 deficit into an insurmountable 58-38 lead. Washington State (15-15, 6-11 Pac-12) was held scoreless for more than seven minutes of play after extending a 31-28 halftime lead into a six-point advantage.

C.J. Elleby snapped WSU’s scoreless streak with a free throw with 11:05 to remaining, but it took another two full minutes for the Cougars to hit a field goal against the stingy Arizona defense. By then, it was way too late.

Zeke Nnaji, who leads the Pac-12 with 13 double doubles this season, finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Fellow Wildcat freshmen Josh Green, who returned to action after missing last week’s road trip to Los Angeles while recovering from lower back spasms, added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Green also held WSU’s Elleby to 4-for-14 shooting from the field.

Arizona (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) outrebounded WSU 40-35. The real damage came inside as the Wildcats outscored the Cougars by 16 points inside the paint in the second half to finish the game with a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint. The Wildcats made 20-of-35 shots in the second half and finished the night 32-for-68 (47.1%) from the floor. Meanwhile, the Cougars were just 18-for-56 shooting (32.1%), including a rough 4-for-19 from behind the arc. Adding insult to injury, WSU’s 18 field goal makes were just one more than the team’s 17 turnovers.

*Arizona was without seniors Chase Jeter and Max Hazzard. Prior to the start of the game, the team announced that Jeter had been suspended for two games for violation of team rules. Jeter will participate in Senior Day activities on Saturday, but will not play against Washington. Max Hazzard also did not play. Last week at USC, Hazzard sat out for personal reasons. His absence tonight was not publicly disclosed before tipoff.

Who Starred?

Nico Mannion busted out and literally took over a game that Arizona seemed destined to lose at halftime. Mannion was relentless in advancing the basketball up the court and making things happen for the Wildcats on the offensive end of the floor. If this was a hockey game, Mannion might have been attributed with 15 or 16 assists as he dictated tempo and set up his teammates to make plays for each other, while also adding 15 points after halftime and 23 overall.

Josh Green’s defense on WSU’s Elleby needs to be recognized. In two games against the Wildcats, with Green handling the bulk of defensive assignments, it has been a nightmarish experience for Elleby. For Green to then tack on 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in his first game back in almost two weeks is pretty amazing.

Rounding out the stars for Arizona was Zeke Nnaji. Despite committing four turnovers, Nnaji had 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Several Wildcats also turned in less heralded but equally valuable performances. Jemarl Baker had five assist and zero turnovers. Stone Gettings finished with nine rebounds. Dylan Smith had four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Ira Lee added six points, three rebounds and a blocked shot.

How Arizona Won?

If Arizona ever needed a scoring run to wake this team up, it was tonight in the second half. Arizona’s 26-unanswered points were incredible. Anytime there’s a big scoring run, it’s easy to focus on the points scored. However, it was Arizona’s defense that stood out. With 11:52 to play, WSU had seven turnovers and only two made baskets. Arizona was blocking shots, producing steals, forcing turnovers, and even forced the Cougars into a shot clock violation. The defensive intensity opened up the game, allowed Arizona to play at a faster pace and score more freely whether in the open court or in the half court set.

X Factor(s)?

Arizona’s Mannion was the X Factor. As ridiculous as that sounds, this was a breakout night for the freshmen point guard who has played well this season, but has had a very up and down year in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats absolutely need the aggressive and heady version of Mannion to survive in March Madness, which was exactly the type of player who showed up tonight in Tucson.

Player of the Game

No contest. Nico Mannion.

Stat of the Game

WSU went nearly 10 minutes without a single field goal make in the second half during Arizona’s decisive 26-0 scoring run. Arizona made 6-of-8 3-Point attempts after halftime (9-for-18 overall) and outscored WSU 40-22 in the paint.

Up Next:

Arizona hosts Washington on Saturday, March 7. Tip time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on ESPN.