Jeter back, Hazzard still out

Arizona will return to the court on Wednesday to face Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament. According to Sean Miller one player will return to the team, while another will remain out.

Senior center Chase Jeter will return to the Wildcats after being suspended for the final two games of the regular season.

“Chase is available to play,” Sean Miller said at his weekly press conference. “He’s practiced and he is able to play tomorrow for the remainder of the year. the rest of the year.

Jeter has battled injury this season and has appeared in just 21 games this season where he is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.

The news was not as good for senior guard Max Hazzard.

“Max’s status has not changed,” Miller said. “He’s dealing with his personal matter. I don’t have an update or further comment.”

Hazzard has played in 28 games this season and is averaging 3.5 points a game, shooting 38.2% from behind the arc, second best on the team.

Arizona faces Washington on Wednesday, at 2:30 Tucson time in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.