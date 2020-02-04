Jeter to play this weekend

Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller indicated that senior center Chase Jeter has returned to practice and will be available for this weekend’s games against USC and UCLA.

Jeter has been battling back issues the past five games, seeing just two minutes of action against Washington last Thursday. He did not play two nights later against Washington State.

Jeter has battle back issues throughout his college career.

He was replaced in the starting line-up by Stone Gettings, who has averaged 10.0 ppg and 4.8 rebounds since moving into the starting lineup. Jeter’s absence has also meant more minutes for Ira Lee.

Jeter is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

Arizona plays USC on Thursday night, 7 p.m. on ESPN2.