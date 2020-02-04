InsideTheWildcats
Jeter to play this weekend

Brad Allis

Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller indicated that senior center Chase Jeter has returned to practice and will be available for this weekend’s games against USC and UCLA.

Jeter has been battling back issues the past five games, seeing just two minutes of action against Washington last Thursday. He did not play two nights later against Washington State.

Jeter has battle back issues throughout his college career.

He was replaced in the starting line-up by Stone Gettings, who has averaged 10.0 ppg and 4.8 rebounds since moving into the starting lineup. Jeter’s absence has also meant more minutes for Ira Lee.

Jeter is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

Arizona plays USC on Thursday night, 7 p.m. on ESPN2. 

Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Arizona running back JJ Taylor was invited to this month’s NFL Draft Combine later this month.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Brad Allis

by

Brad Allis

Super Bowl halftime show was an epic flop

I'm not sure how others feel, but for me the Super Bowl halftime show fell flat.

Steve Buchanan

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Gary Randazzo

Cats add intriguing LB

While most football fans were watching the Super Bowl, astute Arizona football fans may have noticed a commitment to the Wildcat program.

Brad Allis

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Gary Randazzo

by

Rockdoc

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

Gary Randazzo

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Arizona faces Isaiah Stewart and the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Thursday

Arizona's trip to the Pacific Northwest begins in Seattle on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

by

Gary Randazzo