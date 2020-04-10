Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Arizona freshman Josh Green made the predictable move today of entering his name into the 2020 NBA draft pool, he announced via Twitter.

He mentioned, "Ever since I was a little kid in Australia, it's been a goal of mine to play in the NBA. I'm proud to take a step closer to that dream."

Green thanked the university and coach Sean Miller for their help and support.

"I have become a better person and player from the experience," he wrote. "To every one of my teammates, you have been much more than a team to me and I am honored to call you my brothers and friends for life."

Green is the third Arizona freshman to declare for the draft, joining former teammates Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion. All three project to be possible first-round picks in ESPN's big board with Mannion at No. 14, Green at No. 21 and Nnaji at No. 34.

Green averaged 30.9 minutes in 30 games this season. His avearages per game were 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals. He made 42.4 percent of his shots from the field, 36.1 percent from 3-point range and 78.0 percent with his free throw attempts.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz notes that among Green's strengths are his ideal physical profile for an off-guard/wing (6-foot-6 and 210 pounds) in the NBA, versatility on defense on and off the ball and his improvement with his perimeter shooting and decision making.

Green's opportunities, according to Schmitz, include working on becoming an elite performer with his offensive game, improving his ability to finish off his explosive ability to the basket and developing more of a "next-play mentality."