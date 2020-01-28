InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Kobe, daughter were on way to play against Jason Terry's girls team

Anthony Gimino

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were on their way to play Jason Terry's eighth-grade girls team when they and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Terry, the former Arizona All-American, 1997 NCAA champion and 2011 NBA champ with the Dallas Mavericks, had brought his Drive Nation team from Dallas to play in Bryant's Mamba Cup tournament in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The game was scheduled for noon.

"The news broke about 11 a.m.," Terry said on Fox Sports on Monday.

"I was on my way to the gym with my team. I parked out front. The games were still going on. I received a message from my wife, who was in the gym already, taking her seat as we prepared to go and play against Kobe and his daughter's team.

"Walking into that gym, I was totally numb. I run up the first official I could see and told him, 'Look, there's no more basketball. We cannot play another game today; Kobe has passed away.' Immediately, the ball stopped bouncing and everyone converged on one of the courts and we all just gathered around, got on one knee.

"And one gentleman, I don't know his name but he spoke very eloquently, he said a huge prayer. His message was, you never know when someone you know or love may be taken away from you, so hug your loved ones, tell them you love them and just embrace every single moment."

Terry played in the NBA for 19 seasons, last playing in 2018, with the majority of his playing career overlapping Bryant's.

"Saturday, when I got in, I was scouting Kobe's team and I was sitting right next to him when I coached his daughter," Terry said. "She hit a 3, she turned, he smiled, she smiled, and she got back on defense. That memory is just in my mind. … It's just heartbreaking."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mrzipityduda
mrzipityduda

Can not blame him for leaving...but was he any good for our team or were his hands tied down because of our HC.....our running backs sure didn't improve

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona falls out of national polls following 66-65 loss to Arizona State

Road loss at Arizona State enough to drop Arizona Wildcats from national rankings

Gary Randazzo

by

mrzipityduda

Sun Devils top Wildcats 66-65 in Tempe

Arizona State rallies from 22 points down to upset #22 Arizona 66-65 in Tempe.

Gary Randazzo

by

Gary Randazzo

Arizona loses RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma

Wildcats will have four new assistants in 2020

Anthony Gimino

Cats land Canadian OL

The Arizona football team ventured north of the border for their latest commitment. Canadian OL Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on Thursday morning.

Brad Allis

by

Brad Allis

Arizona Wildcats begin 3-game conference road trip Saturday against Arizona State

Arizona embarks on a three-game conference road trip beginning Saturday against Arizona State.

Gary Randazzo

by

Brad Allis

International players have been hit or miss for Miller

Last week Arizona received a verbal commitment from international prospect Ben Mathurin. Miller has looked to overseas players on a number of occasions with mixed success.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

He's a three-time winner of the award

Anthony Gimino

by

BallisLife

Arizona completes home stand sweep with 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado

Arizona sweeps Utah and No. 20 Colorado to regain some of its swagger.

Gary Randazzo

by

UACatMando

Arizona football: Wildcats add transfer DL Aaron Blackwell

Blackwell played for UA's new DL coach at New Mexico

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Dylan Smith and Arizona host No. 20 Colorado on Saturday

Arizona seeks its first win over a nationally-ranked opponent this season when No. 20 Colorado visits McKale Center

Gary Randazzo

by

mrzipityduda