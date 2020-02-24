Podcast: Late game woes

Arizona's second late game collapse to Oregon was the motivation I needed to bring back the podcast. It has been nearly three years since I last recorded but it was time to vent.

There big problem is there is no one answer. A lot of people will blame Sean Miller, and he deserves some criticism, but it goes a lot deeper. In the podcast I take a long look at Nico Mannion and why he seems to lack the "clutch gene" that so many Wildcat guard's possessed.

Why does Arizona play scared? Why can't Arizona make free throws? Why Payton Pritchard going off for 40 was NOT necessarily a bad thing. Why do I actually want Dylan Smith with the ball in crunch time.

Note: During the podcast I incorrectly said that if Josh Green had left the game that Oregon could have chosen anyone to take the free throws. Dana Altman could have chosen from any one of the four other players on the court to take the shots.

