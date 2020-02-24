InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Podcast: Late game woes

Brad Allis

Arizona's second late game collapse to Oregon was the motivation I needed to bring back the podcast. It has been nearly three years since I last recorded but it was time to vent.

There big problem is there is no one answer. A lot of people will blame Sean Miller, and he deserves some criticism, but it goes a lot deeper. In the podcast I take a long look at Nico Mannion and why he seems to lack the "clutch gene" that so many Wildcat guard's possessed. 

Why does Arizona play scared? Why can't Arizona make free throws? Why Payton Pritchard going off for 40 was NOT necessarily a bad thing. Why do I actually want Dylan Smith with the ball in crunch time. 

Note: During the podcast I incorrectly said that if Josh Green had left the game that Oregon could have chosen anyone to take the free throws. Dana Altman could have chosen from any one of the four other players on the court to take the shots. 

Download Now

Listen Now

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gary Randazzo
Gary Randazzo

Editor

Really, really good podcast Brad. I like the "podcast of podcastiness" idea.

This team is incredibly frustrating because of its talent. My wife, of all people, was calling out Arizona in the final 15 minutes of action on Saturday for a lack of toughness. Meanwhile, I spent those final 15 minutes imagining how Pritchard was going to hit the game winner. I think everyone knew that the only way Arizona was going to beat Oregon was to be up by at least 4 points with less than 3 seconds remaining on Saturday. Any other scenario and it would be the tougher, more clutch Ducks being the team to make the big basket to tie or win.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oregon tops Arizona on Saturday in overtime

Arizona suffers its second overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks this season.

Gary Randazzo

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona basketball: Christian Koloko is the shot-blocker Sean Miller has lacked

Freshman is carving out a small, but important role this season

Anthony Gimino

by

Ct33

Arizona women's basketball rolls past Utah without McDonald

Adia Barnes looking for star guard to return Sunday

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

No. 24 Arizona hosts No. 14 Oregon on Saturday

No. 24 Arizona hosts No. 14 Oregon on Saturday

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green scores 18, Arizona routs Oregon State

Arizona rolls, sets up big game against Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Gary Randazzo

by

Gary Randazzo

Arizona hosts Oregon State on Thursday in Tucson

Arizona looks to avenge 82-65 loss to Oregon State earlier this year when the Wildcats host the Beavers in Tucson on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona basketball: Miller, MacLean on Mannion's development

Shots aren't falling lately, but defense is improving

Anthony Gimino

Arizona hosts Oregon State and Oregon this week

Critical home stand begins Thursday against Oregon State

Gary Randazzo

by

Steve Buchanan

Report: Former UA coach to Kentucky

Former Arizona Head Coach to join UK staff.

Brad Allis

Cats make the cut for 4-star

4-star guard has Wildcats in final six.

Brad Allis

by

Ct33