Podcast: Why 'NBA ready' does not matter

One of the common threads on message boards, Facebook groups and talk radio is whether or not the three Wildcat freshmen are "NBA ready." The fact is, it does not matter. The NBA rarely drafts for immediate need but instead for long term fit.

The bigger questions is whether the players will be drafted high enough to warrant giving up their eligibility?

In this podcast we discuss: upside vs. readiness; an NBA game vs. college game; NBA size and athleticism; defined NBA role/position and more.

It is a quarantine/dog walk edition of the podcast.

LISTEN NOW

PODCAST HOME