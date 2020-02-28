InsideTheWildcats
Podcast: A system coach without a system

Brad Allis

Arizona continues to struggle, and fans are starting to question Sean Miller. People are wondering if Miller is a good coach, or if he is failing to evolve to an ever-changing game. In the latest podcast I argue that Miller is a good coach, but a system coach that has gotten away from what made him successful earlier in his career.

*Sean Miller's early career successes were not a fluke.

*His recent struggles are not either.

*He needs to find the players that will grind and play in his system.

*Is this season lost?

What message was Sean Miller sending in playing zone defense against USC?

Was Arizona's zone defense against USC a legitimate strategy or a stern message?

Gary Randazzo

Arizona struggles in 57-48 loss to USC

Arizona's shooting woes hit the road at USC on Thursday resulting in troubling loss for the Wildcats.

Gary Randazzo

Part 2: Blaming Sean Miller misses the point entirely

A look at the reasons behind Arizona's offense and defense styles under Sean Miller

Gary Randazzo

Wineknow

Arizona Wildcats' Josh Green to miss L.A. road trip

School says freshman is dealing with a lower-back injury

Anthony Gimino

#24 Arizona travels to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans

Arizona looks to extend conference road winning streak to five games.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona football: Wildcats aggressive with offers

Arizona has handed out over a dozen offers over the past two weeks.

Brad Allis

Part 1: Blaming Sean Miller misses the point entirely

Arizona's overtime loss to Oregon is yet another example of a good team struggling to be great.

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Former Arizona linebacker Sterling Lewis dies at 32

'He played with passion, straight playmaker'

Anthony Gimino

J.J. Taylor lacking height, not praise

Arizona RB J.J. Taylor was officially measured at the Combine, an NFL great is taking notice.

Brad Allis

Podcast: Late game woes

Why does Arizona struggle late in games.

Brad Allis

