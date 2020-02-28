Podcast: A system coach without a system
Brad Allis
Arizona continues to struggle, and fans are starting to question Sean Miller. People are wondering if Miller is a good coach, or if he is failing to evolve to an ever-changing game. In the latest podcast I argue that Miller is a good coach, but a system coach that has gotten away from what made him successful earlier in his career.
*Sean Miller's early career successes were not a fluke.
*His recent struggles are not either.
*He needs to find the players that will grind and play in his system.
*Is this season lost?