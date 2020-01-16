Reaction to Ben Mathurin's commitment to Arizona basketball

The Arizona Wildcats landed intriguing four-star prospect Ben Mathurin on Wednesday night for their 2020 class, which also includes incoming freshman Dalen Terry.

So, what kind of player is coach Sean Miller getting?

Here is a sampling of opinion.

Corey Evans, Rivals.com

Graced with long arms, quality athleticism and plenty of two-way versatility, Mathurin should make for an immediate impact in college. "He is a versatile, bigger guard, winner mentality, tough and a good teammate," his travel coach, Nelson Osse, said in describing Mathurin's game. "He hasn't reached his full potential yet."

Evan Daniels, 247Sports

Mathurin is an intriguing wing prospect with upside. He has good size, pushing 6-6 with long arms, an athletic build and impressive athleticism. Offensively, Mathurin is still an effective playmaker and scorer. He has good instincts, makes plays in transition, does a good job of making plays off the bounce and is an improving shooter from long-range off the catch. One thing Mathurin does really well is finish around the rim through contact and over contests. Defensively, Mathurin has potential to be a good multi-positional defender as he has the tools, athleticism and instincts to defend both wings and ones if he has too.

Eric Bossi, Rivals.com national recruiting analyst

He's very strong, has athleticism getting to the rim and is a streaky jump shooter from deep. Mathurin looks like he should be a top flight defender in college because of his physical tools.

And you can take a look:

