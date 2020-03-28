InsideTheWildcats
Breaking: Arizona Wildcat Zeke Nnaji to declare for NBA Draft

Gary Randazzo

The first domino may be about to fall, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

 Zeke Nnaji was a pillar of hope for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2019-2020 season. The 6-foot-11, 240 pound forward from Hopkins, Minnesota, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, First Team All Pac-12 and was part of the Pac-12 All Freshman team after starting all 32 games and shooting a whopping 57.0 percent from the floor.

Nnaji averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Arizona. Impressively, Nnaji tallied 14 double doubles on the season. 

In what may prove to be his final game as a Wildcat, Nnaji helped Arizona to a 77-70 win  over the Washington Huskies in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Nnaji scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Arizona is also expected to lose fellow freshmen standouts Nico Mannion and Josh Green to the NBA Draft. 

