Rooks to join Pac-12 Hall of Honor

The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2020 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor. Big man Sean Rooks will represent the Wildcats in the hall of honor.

Rooks averaged 11.6 ppg and 5.0 rpg in his four years at Arizona. As a senior he averaged 16.3 ppg and nearly seven rebounds a contest.

Known as “Wookie”, Rooks redshirted as a freshman but was known as one of the “Gumbies” the Arizona bench players who cheered enthusiastically for the team who would play in the 1988 Final Four.

Rooks passed away in 2016 at the age of 46.

From the Pac-12:

A four-year letter winner at Arizona from 1989-92, the late Sean Rooks owned the key during his basketball career and made an immense impact on the sport. As team captain his senior year, he was named MVP, Pac-10 All-Conference and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

Rooks helped Arizona capture three Pac-10 titles over his four years, as well as two Pac-10 tournament championships. Following his time at Arizona, Rooks spent 12 years in the NBA with multiple organizations before moving his expertise into coaching, both in America and overseas.