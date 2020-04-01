InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Talking about Zeke Nnaji: Arizona basketball freshman headed to NBA Draft

Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gimino

Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji, as expected, declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

When reports surfaced Sunday that he was ready to do just that, Steve Rivera and I sat down to talk about the move -- and about the other two freshmen (Nico Mannion, Josh Green) who are expected to turn pro. Watch the video below:

Nnaji had a superb debut season for the Wildcats, but he is considered a fringe first-rounder as he is something of a tweener right now -- not ready to be a stretch four in the NBA. 

But now he'll be getting paid while he develops range on his jump shot and works on his ability to beat his man off the dribble. Nothing horribly wrong with that.

In a tweet from Arizona basketball, Sean Miller was quoted as saying, "Zeke Nnaji will go down as one of the most productive freshmen in Arizona Basketball history. His development is a testament to his strong work ethic, impeccable character and raw talent. Zeke is a winner both on and off the court and his future in the NBA is very bright. All of us here at Arizona wish him all the success in the world!

"Personally, I will miss his good natured personality off the court and his competitive fire on it. Those two characteristics are what makes him a special player to coach and I'm thankful I had that opportunity this season."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona basketball a finalist for UK transfer

Arizona in the mix for another Kentucky transfer,.

Brad Allis

Arizona basketball makes Walton's final 6

Arizona has made the cut for one of their top recruiting priorities.

Brad Allis

Arizona women's basketball projected as top 10 team next season

Aari McDonald is returning to talented surrounding cast

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Arizona Wildcats Basketball: Up tempo or grit and determination

Did the Arizona Wildcats play too fast in 2019-2020?

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Beat reporters remember Arizona basketball's 1997 national title

Steve Rivera covered for the Tucson Citizen, while Javier Morales worked at the Arizona Daily Star

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Offseason re-watch party: Fumblerooski helps Arizona upset USC in 1990

Ron Veal, Darryll Lewis and a big trick play fuel victory

Anthony Gimino

Arizona women's basketball: Aari McDonald to return for senior season

Wildcats will be loaded in 2020-21 season

Anthony Gimino

Reports: Arizona's Zeke Nnaji to declare for the NBA Draft

Arizona freshman standout Zeke Nnaji will declare for the NBA Draft according to reports.

Gary Randazzo

by

Macdesert

Cats land JUCO OL

Arizona makes a late addition to the 2020 class.

Brad Allis

PODCAST: Nnaji gone, JUCO OL in

Reaction to a news filled Saturday.

Brad Allis