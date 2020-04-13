Arizona basketball strikes out twice

InsideTheWildcats
Two of the top prospects to bolster the Arizona basketball roster chose other programs on Sunday, leaving the Wildcats running low on options.

Ziaire Williams, a 5-star forward from Southern California, chose Stanford. Although many project Williams as a one and done player, he and his family value education and that gave the Cardinal the nod. Williams likely would have stepped in started right away.

In a more shocking move, San Francisco transfer Charles Mineland committed to Louisville. The Cardinals did not appear in his final seven list and it was believed he made a virtual visit over the weekend with BYU.

Arizona is running out of options, at least when it comes to players with known interest. Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton will make his decision on April 25, but North Carolina believed to be a slight favorite.

Arizona is in the final 10 for Purdue big man Matt Haarms and are selling the ability to start right away. Arizona has reached out to other transfers and we could see them make some a bigger priority over the next few weeks.

The only other players in the 2020 class that Arizona is believed to have offered are California wings Jalen Green and Joshua Christopher. Arizona is not in the mix at all for Christopher and have a ton of ground to make up for Green, who is believed to be deciding between Auburn and Memphis.

With four scholarships left to fill, Arizona should reach out to other prep players and are also likely looking at international prospects. 

