Remainder of Pac-12 Tournament cancelled

Brad Allis

Fears over the corona virus have led to the Pac-12 Conference cancelling the remainder of their conference tournament, as well as other events. Arizona beat Washington 77-70 in the event's first round on Wednesday and were scheduled to play USC on Thursday.

From the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and even personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

Wineknow
Wineknow

OK - now I am pissed. This is way out of hand.

Adia Barnes has is doing a great job but what is the ceiling?

Brad Allis