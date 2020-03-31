Arizona basketball makes Walton's final 6

Arizona has made the final six schools in contention for wing Kerwin Walton. The 6-5 prospect announced his trimmed list on Tuesday.

The Wildcats join Minnesota, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Creighton and Georgetown on the list.

Walton is a 4-star prospect from Walton, Minnesota and his ties to Zeke Nnaji are considered a plus in his recruitment. He is expected to make a final decision sometime in April.

Walton officially visited Arizona back in September and is considered a top target along with fellow wing Ziaire Williams. He is rated between 87-140 nationally and is considered a top-25 shooting guard.

Arizona currently has two prep commitments in Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin, as well as transfers James Akinjo and Jordan Brown. The Wildcats are also very active in the transfer market as they may lose as many as eight players off of this year’s roster.