Miller: Williams "on the right track"

Brad Allis

Arizona basketball has more than its share of injury issues over the past decade. From losing key players on the best teams to career ending injuries, the program has seen a number of talented players miss time. According to Sean Miller, Arizona may get some good injury news next season.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Brandon Williams would ever suit up for the Wildcats again. The former 4-star guard has a congenital knee condition that caused him to miss his junior season in high school as well as this season.

On his weekly radio show Miller said nothing was certain but there was optimism that Williams could return to the court next season.

“We don’t know enough now, but his surgery was successful, I think his rehab has been equally successful,” Miller explained. “I think he’s on the right track to return to the court.”

Miller said Williams played at about 75 percent last season where he averaged 11.4 points per game. Williams would have played a key role this season at both guard spots, giving the Wildcats another experienced point guard.

“Brandon’s doing great. I think about him all the time,” Miller also said on the show. “I see him every day because he’s here, working hard, rehabbing.”

Miller explained that they have kept Williams off the road this season so he could focus on rehab and academics.

If Williams can return, he would give Arizona’s guard unit some great depth. Although they expect to lose Nico Mannion and will see Max Hazzard and Dylan Smith graduate, they will return Jamarl Baker and gain the services of Georgetown transfer James Akinjo and recruits Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin, though the later two may also need to bolster the wing with the loss of Smith and potentially Josh Green.

Arizona is also expected to be active in their pursuit of prep recruits and additional transfers after the season.

Comments

Basketball

