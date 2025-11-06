Evaluating Arizona's Bowl Game Projections Ahead of Kansas
Throughout the Brent Brennan era, thus far, Arizona has struggled on the road, losing 5-straight games and having a 1-5 record. In the last game, the Wildcats battled back from a 28-14 deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 31-28 against Houston.
Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) went up against Colorado following the bye week and started off hot, hitting receiver Tre Spivey for a 57-yard touchdown, setting the tone early in the game. From that point on, it was all Wildcats as they went on to hammer the Buffaloes 52-17, sealing the fifth win of the year.
The win for Arizona puts them right back in the spotlight for a bowl berth with just four games left on the schedule, and the Wildcats are now one win away from a spot in the postseason.
The Wildcats’ remaining opponents have a combined record of 23-13 with a road test against No. 25 Cincinnati, which didn’t make the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season.
So, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI took a look around the national landscape to see where outlets have the Wildcats going when looking at the bowl predictions.
National Bowl Projections
CBS Sports: Rate Bowl | Arizona vs. Iowa (Dec. 26)
College Football News: LA Bowl | Arizona vs. San Diego State (Dec. 13)
ESPN No. 1: LA Bowl | Arizona vs. San Diego State (Dec. 13)
ESPN No. 2: LA Bowl | Arizona vs. San Diego State (Dec. 13)
USA Today: Sun Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Dec. 31)
As of right now, only one major outlet has Arizona not making a bowl game, which is Sports Illustrated. However, this could change quickly if the Wildcats make a statement this upcoming weekend against Kansas at home.
Against Colorado, quarterback Noah Fifita was a massive reason why the Wildcats were able to get back on track as he went 11 of 19 on his passing attempts, racking up 213 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in three quarters of action.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona was able to put together a stout game plan where the Wildcats forced Colorado into five turnovers and held them to 299 yards of total offense with 170 passing and 129 rushing.
Now with a coming performance under the Wildcats’ belt, Arizona is one win from a bowl game and we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our bowl prediction for UA with four games left on the schedule.
Bowl Prediction
- Arizona Wildcats On SI: Sun Bowl | Arizona vs. Wake Forest (Dec. 31)
Reason
When you look at the Wildcats as a whole, Arizona has improved drastically from the first year under Brennan but still has room to grow on both sides of the ball. Now, getting out to the fast 3-0 start will go a long way for UA as it tries to get to that magic number of six to become bowl eligible.
At the beginning of the season, we predicted Arizona winning seven games going 7-5 during the regular season. That is still where we stand today and have the Wildcats getting to that 7-win mark.
Arizona will now face off against Kansas (5-4, 3-3), which has had an up and down season and coming off a 17-point win over Oklahoma State.
