Houston Showdown Leads Off Trio of Arizona’s Most Important Games

The Arizona Wildcats have been extremely forthright when dealing with the current gauntlet of the Big 12 schedule, and it doesn't get any easier over the last couple of weeks of the regular season.



The Wildcats have five games remaining in Big 12 play as they continue to push and compete for a conference title, a good Big 12 Tournament draw, and a potential No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Here are the most important games left on Arizona's schedule.



1. Feb. 21st - at No. 2 Houston



The gauntlet continues on Saturday afternoon as the top two teams in the Big 12 standings face off in Houston. Houston has established itself as one of the nation's premier programs, fresh off a trip to the national championship game. The teams have similar approaches in terms of wanting to play a physical brand of basketball and excel defensively, but this is also the first trip the Wildcats have made to Houston since joining the conference.



Much of Houston's starting lineup from last year's team has returned, and it's played better with a higher-scoring offense to add to all its experience. The experience will remain the biggest factor against a younger Arizona lineup, and the winner of this game takes control of the Big 12 entering the final stretch. Therefore, it's massive for both squads.



2. Feb. 28th - vs. No. 8 Kansas



Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Arizona and its fans definitely had this one circled as soon as the last meeting with the Jayhawks went final. Kansas is one of two teams to beat the Wildcats, and great teams respond when facing the challenge again. Plus, a win is practically essential for tiebreaker reasons, as Kansas currently trails Arizona and Houston by just one game.



Kansas shocked Arizona a little bit with its physicality the first time around, becoming one of the few teams that have matched the Wildcats in that regard this season. The Jayhawks' bigs dominated the game, with Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller combining for 41 points and 18 rebounds.



Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Arizona also didn't get much from a few of its top players offensively. Jaden Bradley, Koa Peat, Anthony Dell'Orso, and Tobe Awaka combined for just 21 points, and with the recent injury to Peat, the Wildcats could be shorthanded for a critically important game.



3. March 2 - vs. No. 6 Iowa State



The last of the most important games features Arizona's only meeting with No. 6 Iowa State, another of the Big 12's four teams in the top-10 and in the race for a conference title. The Cyclones are tied with Kansas in the standings and have wins over the Jayhawks, No. 2 Houston, and No. 7 Purdue.



Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball to the basket during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As with the other two games, this one will help determine if Arizona or Iowa State finishes in a better spot in the final Big 12 standings. But the importance of this game is amplified a bit because there is just one game remaining for both squads before the conference tournament -- meaning whoever earns the temporary tiebreaker will likely keep it.

