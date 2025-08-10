EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Commit Jaden Parker Talks Final High School Season
Arizona Wildcats commit Jaden Parker is set for one last high school football season, which he went into detail to describe.
He detailed his season with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"My preparation starts in the classroom because I’m a student first, athlete second. Therefore, when I take care of my responsibilities in there first then that translates to the field and the weight room. Also practicing hard and getting multiple reps to perfect my craft to be the best player I can be. After going hard, there is recovery too, so my body can get the proper rest to be the best athlete I can be on the field. So my prep starts early, getting locked in to take care of business and get these wins this season."
There are many different goals he has for himself.
"My personal goal this season is to get 100+ tackles, 15-20 TFL, 8-10 sacks, 10 touchdowns, because I play offense too. And being an all-state linebacker that came out of nowhere, and has flown under the radar. Also, be on the 1st team for both offense and defense."
He has team goals set at this time as well.
"My goal for our team is to go undefeated all season, and of course, win a state title. I want us to be a team that other teams fear and hate to see on their schedule. I want us to reach our full potential and not sell ourselves short. We have a good senior group that has multiple leaders, so I hope we can lock in and get every game done the right way."
The talented prospect is also looking to improve upon a couple of traits.
"What I want to improve upon this season is my coverage skills and filling the gap early in the backfield. I like contact, and I can tackle well, but I wanna make outstanding eye-popping plays that leave people in awe. I want to be tenacious and make ppl not run my way. But overall, covering well and guarding the running back good and filling and sniffing out the play early to make the play and get everyone hype."
He would finally detail what he believes would make the season a success.
"What would make this season a success is going undefeated, like I stated before, and winning a state championship. I’ve never won a state championship or gotten close yet, so I’m confident we have the group that can get it done. We just have to put our nose down and work constantly, because the path we have isn’t going to be easy, I’m aware of that."
"I have new brothers this season, and for my last season, I want it to be special and have lots of fun, but win a lot of games. So we can have a historical season to be remembered for years and years to come!"
