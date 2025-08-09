EXCLUSIVE: Torrin Hill Talks Arizona Standing Out
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different players from a plethora of different states. One of the players that they have landed in the class is Oscar Rios, who is a player they are looking to build around not only in the 2026 class, but the 2027 class. They are also looking like land the best of the best in the 2028 class, just to help them be a better program.
One of the players that they are targeting is 2028 tight end Torrin Hill. Hill is one of the better players in the nation and has been offered by a plethora of different programs. He has detailed this, including his Arizona Wildcats offer with Arizona Wildcats On SI in the past.
"Personally, it means a lot to be offered by Arizona. Being a kid from Arizona, it has always been a dream of mine to be able to stay home and play for the home team," Hill stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He would then talk about some of the schools that has started to stand out for him in his recruitment.
"Some schools that are standing out right now are Arizona, and Coach Miller, the Tight Ends coach, has been showing a lot of love. Texas A&M is also on that list, them being a part of one of if not the greatest, conferences in CFB, it’s pretty special to know that they have a lot of interest in me. Purdue is another, being in the same conference as the recent national champions is pretty big. It would be a great opportunity to be able to play against the best of the best."
The Arizona Wildcats are one of his top teams, but where do they stand exactly? Hill did more explaining in his recruiting interview with Arizona Wildcats On SI. Here is what he had to say in the interview.
"The University of Arizona stands pretty high on my list right now. My relationship with Coach Miller and the coaching staff is pretty special. I think they stand out to me so much because it’s home. I can’t wait to watch them these next few years, as well as build a stronger relationship with such a great group of coaches."
