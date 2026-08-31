Arizona football returns 18 starters on Week 1 depth chart

The Arizona Wildcats listed 23 players as starters or co-starters on their first depth chart ahead of the 2026 college football season - and only five of them weren't in the program last year.

That represents a sharp change from the previous year, when coach Brent Brennan overhauled the entire roster after a disappointing 4-8 campaign in Tucson.

Last year's team went 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12, and the vast majority of that group will be back on the field for the Wildcats when they open up the season on Saturday, Sep. 5, against NAU at Casino Del Sol stadium.

Arizona returns nine offensive starters

Nine of Arizona's 11 offensive starters are returning, including quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Ismail Mahdi, and wide receivers Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter III, and Gio Richardson, who is starting after grabbing 21 receptions for 299 yards last year as a true freshman.

Your first depth chart of 2026: pic.twitter.com/m0j2XaR0pq — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) August 31, 2026

The only two offensive starters who weren't in the program last year are Washington transfer Zach Henning (center) and Illinois transfer Cole Rusk (tight end). Rusk has impressed the coaching staff after quickly adapting to the offense and to Fifita, and his strong reputation as a run blocker will help ensure the backfield gets going in early down situations.

Meanwhile, Henning is a veteran in the middle who has drawn praise for his work in fall camp as well, and lining up next to four returners in the trenches should help him adjust quickly to his new home.

Arizona's secondary has the most new faces

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one spot where continuity could be an issue for the Wildcats, it's in the secondary. Last year's Arizona team had five players who have since moved on to the NFL, with Jay'Vion Cole set to return at right cornerback and Gavin Hunter at safety.

Otherwise, the Wildcats will toss out a pair of transfers in Dwight Bootle II and Malcolm Hartzog Jr, with many more transfers on the second unit, including Tyrese Boss, Cam Chapa, and Daylen Austin.

Bootle has been particularly impressive in camp after a strong season at Charlotte in 2025, while Hartzog appeared in 38 games with 108 combined tackles across four years in the Big Ten at Nebraska.

It may be a lot of new faces, but there is still plenty to like about this secondary for Arizona.

Arizona's special teams unit has a new look

Kicker Michael Salgado-Medina is back after going 47-for-48 on extra points and 19-31 on field goals last year, but he won't see many familiar faces around him on the special teams in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Ridley comes over from Australia to take over as Arizona's starting punter, while Arkansas State transfer Drew Nicolson will handle the long snapping. Louisville transfer Carter Schwartz is set to hold, and true freshman Caleb 'Jet' Smith is the listed starter for both kick and punt returns - although senior running back Quincy Craig is an option on kickoffs as well, after returning two last season.

Arizona is set to begin the season on Saturday, Sep. 5, against NAU, with kickoff slated for 6:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.