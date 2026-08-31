5 Arizona football players to watch in Week 1 vs. Northern Arizona

Brent Brennan had to completely overhaul the roster between his first two years in Tucson, but that is not at all the case as he enters his third season as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats in 2026.

The Wildcats bring back 18 starters from last year's team, which should set them up for early season success - especially in Week 1 against in-state opponent Northern Arizona.

Arizona is 17-2 all-time against NAU, with the most recent loss coming in 2022. Arizona won the last two matchups by scores of 33-3 (2023) and 22-10 (2024), and could surpass both margins on Saturday.

With so much familiarity on the roster, Saturday's game will be a great chance for some of the newcomers to get their feet wet wearing the cardinal red and navy blue.

Below is a look at five players for fans to watch on Saturday when the Wildcats kick off against the Lumberjacks:

1. Cole Rusk could give Arizona a new weapon at tight end

Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arizona's retention is perhaps the biggest win of the offseason for Brennan. Only five of the 22 named starters on the depth chart played elsewhere last season.

One of those newcomers, tight end Cole Rusk, looked right at home in Tucson this spring. The former Illinois, Eastern Michigan, and Murray State tight end has gotten familiar with adjusting to new offenses during his nomadic career, and his strength in the run game and connection with Noah Fifita developed quickly.

“He’s got great body control, great feel for space, he knows how to separate to create lanes we know to throw in,” said Tight Ends coach Josh Miller. “I’ve been really pleased with what he’s been doing in the run game, and so I think he can be a complete tight end.”

Rusk had 19 catches for 217 yards last year at Illinois and is primed for a big season with Arizona in 2026.

2. Can Dwight Bootle stabilize a reworked secondary?

The secondary was one of very few position groups that needed an overhaul this offseason, after the Wildcats put five players from last year's team into the NFL.

Dwight Bootle comes over from Charlotte, looking to replace the spot vacated by Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes last year. Bootle racked up 38 tackles in 12 games last season at Charlotte and drew big praise from Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney.

“Really proud of who he’s become since arriving here in the spring to now,” Viney said. “I think Dwight is just starting to scratch the surface of who he could be.”

Look for the Miami native to make a big impact on Saturday against the Lumberjacks.

3. Sawyer Anderson could make his Arizona debut

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Anderson (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but there was a battle developing to be his backup this fall - a battle that was ultimately won by redshirt freshman Sawyer Anderson.

Anderson joined the team last year, and his familiarity with the system and dual-threat ability ultimately landed him the job ahead of Luke Haugo. That gives Anderson a real chance to make his college football debut on Saturday, with the Wildcats opening as 33.5-point favorites over NAU at FanDuel.

Assuming a 20+ lead in the second half, Arizona will almost certainly take Fifita off the field to protect him from injury - which should give Anderson a chance to show off the arm and the scramble ability that helped him win this job during camp.

4. Is Giovanni Richardson ready for a breakout?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson was listed as a starter on Arizona's depth chart, rewarding the Chandler native for a strong freshman season. Richardson racked up 21 receptions for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year, and now will start next to Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter III out wide.

Don't be surprised to see Saturday be a breakout game for the sophomore now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

5. Watch for another Fifita to make his debut

Noah's younger brother is not on Arizona's roster simply for nepotism. The 185-pound linebacker drew plenty of praise from defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales in fall camp, and he was one of four true freshmen listed on Arizona's depth chart, coming in behind Taye Brown at middle linebacker.

"Dash Fifita is going to be special because he is a good football player and explosive," Gonzales said at the conclusion of fall camp. "I don't care what they look like, I want guys that choose violence and play like mad dogs and he's one of them."

Look for Fifita to make his collegiate debut on Saturday, a fun moment for the family, with Noah set to start his 36th consecutive game under center for the Wildcats.

Arizona and NAU will kickoff at 6:30 PM PT on Saturday, Sep. 5. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.