Arizona ranked in the AP Top 25 for first time in 2026

For the first time in 2026, Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats were finally recognized as a top 25 team in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 25 despite not playing in Week 6.

Arizona (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) was No. 28 last week, receiving 82 votes coming off a 52-31 road win over West Virginia. They move up thanks to losses from No. 18 Oklahoma State, who fell 35-32 at No. 20 Houston, and No. 16 Mississippi State, who got crushed 31-0 on the road at No. 22 LSU.

The Wildcats received 136 votes, well below No. 24 Northwestern at 254 and barely over Oklahoma State at 128. It is the first time the program has been ranked in 2026, with the last ranking coming Dec. 7, 2025, when the Wildcats came in at No. 21 after polishing off a 9-3 regular season with a 23-7 road win at Arizona State.

Thank you BYU

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) passes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest win for Arizona this weekend was No. 8 BYU knocking off No. 2 Notre Dame, 28-24, in a thrilling matchup that elevated the 6-0 Cougars to No. 2 overall - with a very strong case to be No. 1 over Miami.

Arizona led BYU at halftime in Week 2 before they were held scoreless in the second half, ultimately losing 28-17 in Provo. It's the lone loss for the Wildcats, who put up arguably the best fight against BYU of anyone this season, save for the Fighting Irish.

BYU's big win helped elevate the profile of Arizona and the Big 12 overall, and is a big reason the Wildcats finally got the flowers they deserve for a strong start to the 2026 season.

The Big 12 has five teams in the Week 7 AP poll: BYU (2), Texas Tech (8), Utah (10), Houston (14), and Arizona (25), with one other team receiving votes in Oklahoma State.

Next up for Arizona

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's ugly road win at Washington State is really the only blemish on the resume, with blowout wins at home against Cincinnati (34-7) and on the road against West Virginia, 52-31.

Next up is a home game against Iowa State (3-3, 1-2) which is set to kickoff at 5:30 PM MST on ESPN2. The Cyclones may be just 3-3 on the year, but their losses have come at then No. 21 Iowa (16-13), No. 15 Utah (31-17) and in Provo at BYU, 24-10.

Both teams are coming off a bye, and in primetime on ESPN2 this game has the potential to dramatically increase Arizona's national reputation, while securing bowl eligibility, should Brennan, Noah Fifita, and the Wildcats take care of business at Casino Del Sol Stadium.