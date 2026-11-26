The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils face off Saturday in the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup rivalry game at Casino Del Sol Stadium, the final home game for record-setting quarterback Noah Fifita.

Here is what Arizona head coach Brent Brennan had to say ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with “the team up north.”

Brent Brennan reflects on Noah Fifita's Arizona legacy

“I mean, he’s such a special, special kid, I think. ... Obviously, this is a huge week for him, just because, you know, he’s one of the players who spent his entire career here. He knows exactly how important this game is to our program, to our team, to our fans, our alums, our university, the city of Tucson. But in terms of how he’s viewed going forward, I think he’s viewed as the best quarterback to ever play at the University of Arizona. I think about what he has meant to this ... He also might be the best human being to ever play football at the University of Arizona. I know I don’t know everybody that’s ever played here; that’s not necessarily fair. But my time with him, I’ve never seen a player of his profile have that kind of humility and loyalty and that servant leadership, that is so him to the core, that makes him absolutely unique in my mind in the history of Arizona football.”

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Brennan assesses Arizona State's offensive weapons

“Obviously, they have very strong wins over Colorado and Kansas State, so I'm looking at this team like they're playing really good football right now. You know, I think they found something with their young quarterback (Jake) Fette: he can throw it, he's got good legs, they use him in the run game. They've got a big-time tailback (freshman Cardae Mack) and a real physical offensive line. The tailback runs hard, breaks tackles. He's really impressive. And then (Reed) Harris, their big wideout. They've got one of the best receiving corps I've seen in the Big 12 and Harris is a special football player, all-conference type guy. ... Big body, can run, outstanding on the 50/50 ball. It's an impressive, impressive outfit."

Brennan identifies challenges presented by Arizona State's defense

“Very, very good up front, very good against the run. Tough, tough on third down and in the red zone, so in those critical situations they are playing their best football. And I think Kenny (Dillingham, ASU's head coach) does a great job, so this is a helluva challenge for our football team."