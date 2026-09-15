Arizona star running back expected to make season debut against Northern Illinois

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are moving on from last week's disappointing loss to BYU in Provo to instead focus on the task at hand in Week 3.

The Wildcats are back at home this Saturday, hosting Northern Illinois from the new-look Mountain West Conference. The Huskies are 0-2 on the year after getting crushed 40-0 by Iowa in Week 1 and losing to FCS Illinois State in Week 2.

While the Wildcats are heavy favorites, there are plenty of things for fans to watch for in this contest - including how the team responds without star wide receiver Gio Richardson, and the potential season debut of last year's leading rusher, Ismail Mahdi.

Ismail Mahdi is expected to make his season debut

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A pair of key contributors to last year's Arizona squad - linebacker Max Harris and running back Ismail Mahdi - were granted eligibility for this upcoming season by a Pima County judge ahead of Week 2.

Harris appeared with the linebackers against BYU, but Mahdi - who led the Wildcats with 859 rushing yards last season - did not see the field in UA's 28-17 loss.

Brennan was non-committal about Mahdi's role this Saturday against NAU, saying they will "see how that plays out in practice this week" and praising the entire running back group.

However, offensive coordinator Seth Doege did not dance around the topic in his press conference on Tuesday, indicating the fifth-year senior would make his season debut in Week 3 against the Huskies.

Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi is expected to play against NIU, said OC Seth Doege. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 15, 2026

A running back room that was already deep with Kedrick Reescano, Antwan Roberts, and Quincy Craig now adds a player with over 3,100 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns - a scary proposition for all of UA's upcoming opponents.

Tre Spivey has a chance to step up

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gio Richardson is Arizona's leader with 14 receptions and 161 receiving yards through two games this season - made all the more impressive by his absence for most of the final three quarters against BYU.

Brennan indicated Richardson will be out for a bit with a lower leg injury, so someone else will have a chance to emerge as Noah Fifita's top target in Week 3 against NIU.

Enter Tre Spivey, who hauled in 23 receptions for 381 yards and seven touchdowns last year after transferring from Kansas State. The senior wideout has been quiet through two games this season, with just six catches and 59 yards, and this matchup against the Huskies is a great opportunity for a breakout performance from the veteran out wide.

Cole Rusk has a connection to Northern Illinois

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Cole Rusk (14) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end was an area of need for Arizona coming into 2026, and they found their guy in Cole Rusk - a senior transfer from Illinois who is an excellent run blocker with soft hands.

Rusk has three receptions for 61 yards on the season, and has some motivation in Week 3 as an Illinois native who grew up rooting for NIU and even took an official visit to the school while being recruited out of Rock Island High School.

Arizona tight end Cole Rusk, an Illinois native, took an official visit to Northern Illinois when he was being recruited out of high school.



Rusk grew up following NIU when Jordan Lynch quarterbacked the Huskies. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 15, 2026

Arizona is heavily favored to defeat NIU at home on Saturday evening, and how this offense responds after getting shut out in the second half against BYU is a major storyline to watch at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM PT and the game will be broadcast on TNT.