College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 2: Making Sense of the Chaos

Just when you think you have an idea about who is good in college football, a Saturday like there was in Week 2 comes in to upend any of those prior notions. We saw quite a few wins out of nowhere that significantly changed the trajectory of a few teams, while other programs might be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several familiar faces like Oklahoma State returning to the fold and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 2.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 2

Texas Notre Dame Ohio State Miami LSU Georgia Indiana USC BYU Texas A&M Ole Miss Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 BYU at No. 8 USC

Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Georgia

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Georgia Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Indiana

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Indiana Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 USC

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 2

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Kennesaw State vs. UMass Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Arkansas State vs. UNLV Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 Old Dominion vs. Colorado State Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Wake Forest vs. USF Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 Western Kentucky vs. Temple Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana Tech Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 New Mexico vs. James Madison Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Arizona vs. Cincinnati Independence Bowl Dec. 22 West Virginia vs. Washington New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 FIU vs. Appalachian State Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 North Texas vs. Minnesota Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Tulsa vs. Ohio Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 San Diego State vs. Cal New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Louisiana vs. Troy Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. Hawai’i Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Clemson vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Nebraska vs. NC State 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Jacksonville State vs. Toledo Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 TCU vs. Illinois Military Bowl Dec. 26 Duke vs. UTSA Arizona Bowl Dec. 27 Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Utah vs. Pitt Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Maryland vs. UCF Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Oklahoma State vs. Louisville Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Florida vs. SMU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Wisconsin vs. Auburn ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Michigan vs. Tennessee Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Colorado vs. Virginia Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 South Carolina vs. Arizona State Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Houston vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Penn State vs. Alabama First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Navy vs. UCLA Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Kansas State vs. Missouri

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