College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 2: Making Sense of the Chaos
Just when you think you have an idea about who is good in college football, a Saturday like there was in Week 2 comes in to upend any of those prior notions. We saw quite a few wins out of nowhere that significantly changed the trajectory of a few teams, while other programs might be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several familiar faces like Oklahoma State returning to the fold and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.
Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 2.
PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 2
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Miami
- LSU
- Georgia
- Indiana
- USC
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
- No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Georgia
- No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana
- No. 9 BYU at No. 8 USC
Quarterfinals
- Peach Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Georgia
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Indiana
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 USC
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
Bowl Projections After Week 2
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Kennesaw State vs. UMass
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Arkansas State vs. UNLV
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
Old Dominion vs. Colorado State
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Wake Forest vs. USF
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
Western Kentucky vs. Temple
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana Tech
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
New Mexico vs. James Madison
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Arizona vs. Cincinnati
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
West Virginia vs. Washington
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
FIU vs. Appalachian State
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
North Texas vs. Minnesota
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Tulsa vs. Ohio
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
San Diego State vs. Cal
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Louisiana vs. Troy
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. Hawai’i
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. Virginia Tech
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Clemson vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Nebraska vs. NC State
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Jacksonville State vs. Toledo
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
TCU vs. Illinois
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Duke vs. UTSA
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Utah vs. Pitt
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Maryland vs. UCF
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Oklahoma State vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida vs. SMU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Wisconsin vs. Auburn
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Tennessee
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Colorado vs. Virginia
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
South Carolina vs. Arizona State
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Houston vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Penn State vs. Alabama
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Navy vs. UCLA
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. Missouri
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer