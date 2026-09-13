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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 2: Making Sense of the Chaos

Oklahoma State is back in the postseason mix, while the CFP top seed belongs to the team with the biggest win of the weekend: Texas.
Bryan Fischer|
Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick celebrates during Saturday’s win over Oregon.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick celebrates during Saturday’s win over Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas LonghornsNotre Dame Fighting IrishOhio State BuckeyesMiami (FL) HurricanesLSU TigersGeorgia BulldogsIndiana HoosiersUSC TrojansBYU CougarsTexas A&M AggiesOle Miss RebelsBoise State Broncos

Just when you think you have an idea about who is good in college football, a Saturday like there was in Week 2 comes in to upend any of those prior notions. We saw quite a few wins out of nowhere that significantly changed the trajectory of a few teams, while other programs might be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several familiar faces like Oklahoma State returning to the fold and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 2.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 2

  1. Texas
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. LSU
  6. Georgia
  7. Indiana
  8. USC
  9. BYU
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Boise State 

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
  • No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Georgia
  • No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana
  • No. 9 BYU at No. 8 USC

Quarterfinals

  • Peach Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Georgia
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Indiana
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 USC

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 2

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Kennesaw State vs. UMass

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Arkansas State vs. UNLV

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

Old Dominion vs. Colorado State

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Wake Forest vs. USF

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

Western Kentucky vs. Temple

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana Tech

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

New Mexico vs. James Madison

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

Arizona vs. Cincinnati

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

West Virginia vs. Washington

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

FIU vs. Appalachian State

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

North Texas vs. Minnesota

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Tulsa vs. Ohio

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

San Diego State vs. Cal

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Louisiana vs. Troy

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. Hawai’i

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Clemson vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Nebraska vs. NC State

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Jacksonville State vs. Toledo

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

TCU vs. Illinois

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Duke vs. UTSA

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Utah vs. Pitt

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Maryland vs. UCF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida vs. SMU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Wisconsin vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Tennessee

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Colorado vs. Virginia

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

South Carolina vs. Arizona State

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Houston vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Penn State vs. Alabama

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Navy vs. UCLA

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. Missouri

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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