Arizona vs. Washington State odds, spread and betting lines for Week 4

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are back on the road in Week 4, taking on a longtime Pac-12 foe in Washington State on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona (2-1) is coming off a comfortable 42-17 win at home against Northern Illinois, where Noah Fifita broke the program record for career passing yards, while receiver Isaiah Mizell and freshman punt returner Caleb 'Jet' Smith scored the first touchdowns of their careers.

Meanwhile Washington State (1-2) is coming off an excellent win of their own, cruising past FCS opponent Duquesne, 48-7, in Week 3 thanks to a dominant second half that included back-to-back punt return touchdowns.

Plenty of motivation for Cougars

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars are part of the rebuilt Pac-12, and would love nothing more than to make a statement against a former conference opponent in Pullman. WSU already lost to one former Pac-12 foe in Washington, 24-10, and also lost to Big 12 opponent Kansas State, 34-7, in Week 2.

Led by an entirely new coaching staff, and multiple new starters including UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick at quarterback, Washington State is still finding its footing in the early going of the 2026 campaign. Pinnick has been inconsistent throwing the ball but is a strong runner, and behind an offensive line that all stayed together despite a coaching change, he can really do some damage if Arizona fails to contain.

WSU also returned star running back Kirby Vorhees, making this matchup a challenging one for Arizona's run defense.

What to watch for Arizona

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona finally got wide receiver Tre Spivey going in Week 3 against Northern Illinois, after the veteran got off to a slow start this season. Noah Fifita has done a good job spreading the wealth in the passing game, but finding which targets are reliable night in and night out will help this team hone in on their offensive identity with Big 12 play rolling in.

The Wildcats also really struggled to run the ball last week against a bad Northern Illinois team, and that was especially disappointing after the return of Ismail Mahdi - last year's leading rusher.

With Mahdi, Kedrick Reescano, Antwan Roberts, and Quincy Craig, there is no reason this team shouldn't thrive in the run game - even against a decent WSU team on the road.

Below is a look at the point spread and betting lines for Arizona's Week 4 road battle with Washington State:

Arizona vs. Washington State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Arizona -10.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -420, Washington State +320

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-3, WSU 2-1

Game time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Location: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

TV channel: CBS

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.