South Carolina vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

A major SEC matchup is set for Saturday night, as the South Carolina Gamecocks look to bounce back from a loss to Mississippi State when they hit the road to play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama is off to a 3-0 start, knocking off East Carolina, Kentucky and Florida State. The win over FSU (50-36) was by far the best showing this offense has put together this season, as quarterback Keelon Russell threw three scores and ran for another in the win.

Now, he’ll take on South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers in an intriguing battle between two dual-threat quarterbacks. Sellers was picked twice in the Gamecocks’ seven-point loss to Mississippi State, and he’ll look to bounce back on the road with a chance to put South Carolina back in the conversation for a top-25 spot.

Alabama is a two-score favorite on Saturday as it looks to move to 4-0 before a five-game stretch against ranked teams in SEC play.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 4 showdown.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina +13.5 (-112)

Alabama -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

South Carolina: +400

Alabama: -535

Total

54.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

South Carolina vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

South Carolina record: 2-1

Alabama record: 3-0

South Carolina vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, Quarterback, Alabama

Following strong showing in Week 3 against Florida State ,Russell jumped all the way from +5000 to +2200 to win the Heisman this season.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 320 yards, three scores (no picks) in the win, helping the Crimson Tide score 50 points. He also ran for 56 yards and a score.

While Russell didn't start the season hot, Alabama is undefeated and the dual-threat QB has thrown for four scores and ran for a couple more.

If he can outduel South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers in Week 4, it’ll be yet another feather in his cap as he looks to compete for the Heisman.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

Alabama is off to a 2-1 start against the spread this season, but I’m actually leaning with South Carolina in this matchup.

Sellers is one of the more talented quarterbacks in the SEC, and the Gamecocks only lost by one score against a now-ranked Mississippi State team in Week 3. South Carolina has the No. 32 defense in the country in EPA/Play, and it’s elite against the run (25th in EPA/Rush).

That’s a major concern for this Alabama offense (112th in EPA/Rush), especially since Russell has been a little up and down as a passer through three weeks. The Crimson Tide were in trouble in the first half against Kentucky and fell behind early (14-3 in the first quarter) against Florida State.

Russell ended up having a huge Week 3, but can he repeat that against a strong SEC defense?

Alabama should be favored at home since South Carolina ranks outside the top-100 in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush, but I’m not sold on the Crimson Tide winning in a blowout.

The last two seasons, Sellers has kept the Gamecocks close against Alabama, losing by two in 2024 and seven in 2025. I’ll take the points in Saturday’s meeting.

Pick: South Carolina +13.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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