ArizonaMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona's 2020 football schedule: Fast start a must

Grant Gunnell is set to be the full-time starting QB in 2020.

Anthony Gimino

The Arizona Wildcats released their 2020 football schedule on Thursday. First thought: Brace for October.

We've known the nonconference opponents for a while -- Hawaii, FCS opponent Portland State and at Texas Tech -- but know we have dates to save, including two Friday night games.

The schedule is not unlike 2019 in that it offers chance for a fast start, with the tougher games back-loaded onto the schedule. That kind of played out last season. Arizona surprisingly lost at Hawaii in the opener, before climbing to 4-1 -- and offering, for a week, hope that the season could turn out OK.

Then, the Wildcats lost their last seven games.

But enough about that.

In 2020, where do you see the wins?

The season starts with a "Week 0" game against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 29, before the bulk of the college season starts a week later. A 3-0 start against the Warriors, Portland State and Stanford -- all at home -- isn't out of the question.

The Cardinal is coming off a 4-8 season (3-6 in Pac-12) and is underdoing quite the roster churn, although it has two potential All-Americans in LT Walker Little (who is returning as a senior after missing most of last season with an injury) and cornerback Paulson Adebo, who somewhat struggled after a brilliant sophomore year.

Then, it gets tougher, especially in October after the first of two byes.

The brutal stretch that everyone is focusing on is USC, at Washington, Oregon, at Utah.

After the second bye, the Cats finish at improving Oregon State and home to Arizona State, which is popping up in some early Top 25 rankings.

A 3-0 start seems to be a must, and Arizona needs to find three more wins to get bowl eligible.

Don't know about you, but I don't see it right now.

(For what it's worth, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Arizona at +2500 to win the Pac-12, meaning that is what you would win for a $100 bet. That's better odds than only Colorado (+8000) among Pac-12 South teams, but my guess is that the Cats will widely be predicted to finish sixth in the division.)

Here is the full schedule (what could be better than Oregon on Homecoming on Halloween?):

Saturday, Aug. 29 -- HAWAII, Tucson

Saturday, Sept. 5 -- PORTLAND STATE, Tucson

Saturday, Sept. 12 -- STANFORD, Tucson

Saturday, Sept. 19 -- @ Texas Tech, Lubbock, Texas

Saturday, Sept. 26 -- Bye

Saturday, Oct. 3-- @ UCLA, Pasadena, Calif.

Friday, Oct. 9 -- COLORADO, Tucson

Saturday, Oct. 17 -- USC, Tucson (Family Weekend)

Friday, Oct. 23 -- @ Washington, Seattle

Saturday, Oct. 31 -- OREGON, Tucson (Homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 7 -- @ Utah, Salt Lake City

Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Bye

Saturday, Nov. 21 -- @ Oregon State, Corvallis, Ore.

Saturday, Nov. 28 -- ARIZONA STATE, Tucson

KICKOFF TIMES AND TELEVISION NETWORKS TBA

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Arizona Wildcat T.J. McConnell continues to be a joy with Pacers

T.J. mic'd up is a must-listen

Anthony Gimino

by

Gary Randazzo

Arizona basketball: Stone Gettings makes first start for Wildcats

Starting center Chase Jeter out with back spasms

Anthony Gimino

Arizona Wildcats host Utah and Colorado this week

Arizona hosts Utah and Colorado this week as the Wildcats look to snap 2-game conference skid after being swept by the Oregon schools

Gary Randazzo

Reaction to Ben Mathurin's commitment to Arizona basketball

International four-star wing joins the 2020 class

Anthony Gimino

Arizona lands 4-star wing Ben Mathurin

Cats go international for Class of 2020 prospect

Brad Allis

Notes from Wonderland: Jan. 15

Years ago, I did a notes column I dubbed “Notes from Wonderland.” In most cases it was a collection of random thoughts and ideas. I decided to bring back the format. I hope you enjoy.

Brad Allis

Arizona lands RB commit

Kevin Sumlin goes into Texas for all-purpose player

Brad Allis

by

Brad Allis

Oregon State shuts down Arizona 82-65 in Corvallis

Oregon State sends Arizona packing in 82-65 win over the Wildcats in Corvallis.

Gary Randazzo

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona women's basketball: Tucson gets on board

Adia Barnes' program brings together fun, fans and plenty of winning

Anthony Gimino

Arizona Wildcats make final defensive hire

Staff complete for new coordinator Paul Rhoads

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow