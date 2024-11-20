How Much Does a Super Bowl Ring Cost to Make?
To state the obvious, winning a Super Bowl is hard.
Beyond immaculate preparation, training and execution, it requires mental toughness, grit, determination and the establishment and implementation of a winning culture.
And sometimes, you even need a bit of luck. It’s why dynasties in the NFL are so revered.
When the clock finally hits zeroes and that confetti starts to fall, one team is king. But the celebration goes well beyond the days after the Super Bowl. It extends to the ring ceremony, where players finally get their incredibly unique hardware.
But, how much is a Super Bowl ring, anyway?
What Is the Cost of a Super Bowl Ring?
Super Bowl rings are some of the most expensive pieces of memorabilia anyone could ever get their hands on—specifically because only a select few are made for players and coaches. But, in recent years, teams have been giving out more rings—with a catch.
All rostered players and coaches get the giant, gaudy, incredible Super Bowl rings. Some team executives will likely also get this ring. Other team employees can get a lesser version of the ring, or be offered a chance to buy a ring for themselves.
But that’s not an easy thing to do.
Because on average, you’re looking at $30,000 to $50,000. Not for all the rings, but for each Super Bowl ring.
The NFL puts $5,000 toward each ring for the first 150 and the team finances the rest. In some cases, it may come out of a player’s salary. Oh, and don’t forget about Uncle Sam. For example, in 2020 each Chiefs player paid approximately $11,000 in taxes for their ring. But considering they each received a hefty bonus for winning the Super Bowl, it doesn’t seem like too big of a deal.
Factors That Affect the Cost of a Super Bowl Ring
A lot goes into designing a Super Bowl ring and unsurprisingly those design choices all make a difference when it comes to the price.
For example, the 2015 New England Patriots’ rings had 205 meticulously placed diamonds. Those cost about $37,000 apiece.
On the flipside, the 1985 Chicago Bears won Super Bowl XX and got rings that cost $4,000 each (which was the exact amount the NFL was giving teams at the time).
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs dolled out a whopping $40,000 for their rings. And despite the massive price tag, there was still a typo on them. The inside portion of the top of the ring lists the scores of the playoff games Kansas City won en route to their title. But it lists the Miami Dolphins as the No. 7 seed. In actuality, Miami was the No. 6.
The Materials Used in Making a Super Bowl Ring
Usually the rings are made with either yellow or rose gold (the 2010 Green Bay Packers used platinum), with plenty of diamonds.
How many diamonds? Well, it all depends.
The 1996 Green Bay Packers got a 0.5 carat diamond ring. The 2018 New England Patriots got a 9.85 carat ring (that featured 283 diamonds—a record). But even that pales in comparison to the 2022 Los Angeles Rams’ 20-carat ring.
Notable Super Bowl Rings and Their Costs
Each ring tells a story. In many cases the details are so intricate that you wouldn’t necessarily pick up on the meaning behind it by just looking at them.
Some teams create a ring to commemorate a single accomplishment, while others use it as an opportunity to pay homage to their franchise’s history. In one case, a single play was immortalized.
These are some of the most unique Super Bowl rings.
Philadelphia Eagles (2017)
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the favored New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, thanks in large part to an insane trick play called the “Philly Special.” The play—which was run on fourth-and-1—featured a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who then pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton. Burton rolled and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, giving all the momentum back to Philadelphia.
The Eagles’ ring features a waterfall design of 127 diamonds. Why 127? Because it’s the sum of the jersey numbers of Clement (30), Burton (88) and Foles (9).
Green Bay Packers (2010)
The 2010 Packers ring pays homage to the franchise’s rich and storied history. There are 13 diamonds used in the team logo—one for each of the team’s world championships. The ring also contains 92 total diamonds, which represented the number of years the franchise had existed. It was also made of platinum, which was a departure from the traditional gold.
Miami Dolphins (1972)
The 1972 Miami Dolphins designed a ring to commemorate not just winning the Super Bowl, but completing the first (and only) undefeated season in NFL history.
The ring features a one-carat diamond in the center, surrounded by 16 smaller diamonds—one for each win the team had.
How Much Is a Super Bowl Ring Worth Today?
Well, there’s a significant difference between the cost of a Super Bowl ring and the value of said ring on the open market.
The $30,000–$50,000 price tag for rings can be thrown out the window once the public is involved. After all, these are extremely rare, exceptionally limited intrinsically linked to the inner workings of a franchise.
Je’Rod Cherry won Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots but auctioned off his ring in 2008 for charity. It was raffled off for more than $180,000 at a charity auction.
In 1989, former Washington wide receiver Alvin Garrett took out a classified ad in the Washington Post to sell his 1983 Super Bowl ring. Garrett needed the money to jumpstart his career as a pastor. When it was made, it was appraised at roughly $7,000. Garrett wanted $50,000 for the ring, but it isn’t known how much it sold for. The same ring did end up at a pawn shop earlier this year, however. The pawn shop has it listed for $35,000.
Former New York Giants superstar Lawrence Taylor’s ring sold for over $230,000 back in 2012. That’s the record for a player ring, which was sold at SCP Auctions. The details are a bit murky, but LT gave the ring to his son, who apparently decided to sell it.
But nothing comes close to the purse fetched by Robert Kraft’s ring. The New England Patriots owner auctioned off his Super Bowl LI ring in 2019 for a whopping $1.025 million in 2020. The proceeds went toward the “All In Challenge,” which helped feed needy individuals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner was flown to Boston on Kraft’s own jet to get the ring.