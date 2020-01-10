ArizonaMaven
Cats make final defensive hire

Brad Allis

The hiring signifies a shift to the 3-4 defense, which was expected with the hiring of Paul Rhodes as the new defensive coordinator. Rhodes is expected to coach inside linebackers, while Demetrice Martin, who coached cornerbacks last year, will coach the entire defensive backfield. Arizona hired Stan Eggen to coach the defensive line last week.

Buh has coordinator experience, serving as defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools including Maryland, Rutgers, Nevada, Stanford and Cal. He is from California and played collegiately at Nevada. He has extensive west coast recruiting ties thanks to additional stints at San Diego State and Fresno State. He also coached at Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Arizona has not formally announced the hire.  

No. 24 Arizona visits No. 9 Oregon in Eugene on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

The Wildcats and Ducks have basically owned the Pac-12 Conference in recent years. Tonight pits two of the league's best in a pivotal, early-season matchup in Eugene.

Arizona's Nico Mannion attempts to give the Wildcats the lead over Oregon in the waning moments of overtime.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona drops a heartbreaker in Eugene, falling to the ninth-ranked Ducks 74-73 in overtime.

Arizona's Miller: Transfer James Akinjo is PG 'you love to have'

Anthony Gimino

Miller likes players who won Big East Freshman of the Year honors

Ex-Arizona Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey 'excited' for longer stay in CFL

Anthony Gimino

He signs extension with the Calgary Stampeders

Arizona basketball: Wildcats offer 4-star big

Brad Allis

Arizona did not have to look far for its latest scholarship offer, though the prospect comes from half a world away.

Arizona Wildcats tab Eggen as DL coach

Brad Allis

He's part of the staff of new coordinator Paul Rhoads.

Instant Analysis: Arizona routs ASU 75-47

Gary Randazzo

Arizona controls rival ASU from the opening tip to win its Pac-12 opener, 75-47.

Arizona only one of two remaining teams without a loss after wild first weekend in the Pac-12 Conference.

Gary Randazzo

If the opening weekend is an indicator, it's going to be a wild regular season for Pac-12 men's basketball.

A decade of dominance or decline? Pt. 3

Brad Allis

Arizona had quite a bit of success this past decade on the diamond, but maybe not as much as it should. Arizona baseball won a national championship and just missed another, but has also missed the NCAA Tournament five times. Softball played in just two WCWS, which would be great for some programs, but not the Wildcats

Two veteran ex-Arizona Wildcats get surprising shot at NFL glory

Anthony Gimino

The careers of Nick Folk and Earl Mitchell appeared to be over