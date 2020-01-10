Cats make final defensive hire

The hiring signifies a shift to the 3-4 defense, which was expected with the hiring of Paul Rhodes as the new defensive coordinator. Rhodes is expected to coach inside linebackers, while Demetrice Martin, who coached cornerbacks last year, will coach the entire defensive backfield. Arizona hired Stan Eggen to coach the defensive line last week.

Buh has coordinator experience, serving as defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools including Maryland, Rutgers, Nevada, Stanford and Cal. He is from California and played collegiately at Nevada. He has extensive west coast recruiting ties thanks to additional stints at San Diego State and Fresno State. He also coached at Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Arizona has not formally announced the hire.