Chemistry, coaching up will be critical for Arizona

Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Images 2020

Gary Randazzo

As National Signing Day slowly fades away, the Arizona Wildcats will be left with a daunting challenge to improve team chemistry and coach up its roster.

Arizona’s 2020 football recruiting class has talent. The staff did a nice job recruiting areas of need. However, on paper, the class is not going to solve the many issues the Wildcats experienced on the field in 2019.

Granted, these incoming student athletes have already accomplished more than 99% of those reading this column. Notably, they’ve earned an athletics scholarship to a Division I school and specifically, to a school in a Power 5 conference. Individually, these student athletes are impressive, with a history of winning. Collectively, Arizona’s class ranks somewhere in the middle of all Division I classes signed during this cycle. With the Power 5 schools comprising the bulk of the top 60 recruiting classes, according to national rankings, this means Arizona’s class is easily among the bottom 10% of Power 5 schools. Further, as of now, the class ranks near or at the bottom of the Pac-12, according to every recruiting service available.

Of course, on paper, this does not bode well for Arizona.

Still, there is hope.

Football, perhaps above all other sports, is as much about chemistry, belief, work ethic, and commitment toward a common goal as it is about size and speed. The reason is the 85 scholarships. In no other sport do coaching staffs have more student athletes to unite under a single goal. As such, when 80-plus student athletes do unite, the end result is often powerful.

Head Coach Kevin Sumlin overhauled his defensive staff this offseason, coupled with some changes on the offensive side of the football. A host of athletes from the Rich Rodriguez Era have now graduated. In short, this team is rightfully Sumlin’s moving forward.

Is that good news or bad news?

The recruiting rankings would suggest the latter, but a change in attitude, across the entire roster, filled with a lot of energetic and committed underclassmen, as well as new coaches infusing their own enthusiasm, could indeed be a recipe for success.

Once Spring Camp begins, player star rankings go straight out the window. Those stars will be replaced by results. Results in the weight room. Results in personal conditioning. Results in consuming the right foods that build a body up, rather than down. Results in all the little things, like executing drills the way they were designed. Results in putting in the extra work, rather than doing just enough to earn some playing time.

Arizona does have a lot of the right pieces already in place to be better. To experience success, noteworthy of national attention, the onus is now on the coaching staff to build team chemistry and coach up its talent.

In a way, today marks a fresh start for Arizona football under Sumlin. Fans should forget about the past and give the Wildcats a chance.  

