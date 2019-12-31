ArizonaMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

A Decade of Decline? Pt. 1

Brad Allis

As the decade closes, I wondered if the Arizona athletic program was in a better or worse spot heading into 2020 than it was 2010. In late 2009 the writing was on the wall and most Wildcat fans knew the end of the Jim Livengood era was at hand. Livengood had some great things occur on his watch, and some huge missteps. There was a lot of successes but also a number of bad coaching hires and some failings in fundraising.

Over the next 10 years Greg Byrne and Dave Heeke would have their share of highs, but also a lot of lows. So was Arizona better off in 2009 than they are in 2019? It’s debatable.

Over the course of a few articles we’ll look sport by sport at where the program was back then, where it is now and where it was in between,

Arizona Football

2009: 8-5 (6-3 in Pac-12) – Lost to Nebraska 33-0 in the Holiday Bowl

Head Coach: Mike Stoops

2019: 4-8 (2-7 in Pac-12) – No Bowl

Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin

In 2009 Arizona football was in a strange place. Arizona had finally had bowl success after a long drought but in just two seasons Mike Stoops would be out. Stoops would follow that Holiday Bowl loss with an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Kevin Sumlin is fighting for his job after two losing seasons and an apathetic fan base.

ADVANATAGE: 2009

While the honeymoon had worn off with Stoops, there was still a sense of optimism. Although letting Stoops go was probably the right decision at the time, in 2009 there were still reasons for optimism. In 2019 it seems as most fans are not very optimistic about Sumlin turning things around, and worse, many have lost interest in Arizona football. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona clinging on to national ranking as Pac-12 play begins this week

Gary Randazzo

The Wildcats have plenty to prove as league play opens this weekend at home against rival Arizona State.

Arizona football's best wins of the decade

Gary Randazzo

The past decade of Arizona Wildcats football was defined by the Rich Rodriguez Era.

Arizona tabs Paul Rhoads as new defensive coordinator

Gary Randazzo

The Arizona Wildcats have a new defensive coordinator, one with head coaching experience and extensive coordinator experience.

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

Signing Day Fax Tracker -3:15 p.m. update

Brad Allis

Check back for all the latest signees and notes from Arizona's fall football signing day.

Despite commitment, recruiting taking a hit

Brad Allis

Sunday proved to be a busy day in Arizona football recruiting as one player committed, one player de-committed and two more players announced they would wait until February to sign.

Takeaways from 84-80 loss to sixth-ranked Gonzaga

Gary Randazzo

Late game surge not enough in 84-80 loss to Gonzaga

Cats hosting a top transfer

Brad Allis

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com, Arizona is hosting Georgetown transfer James Akinjo.

Arizona Wildcats unveil new look for Hawaii game

Anthony Gimino

Honoring the USS Arizona and more...