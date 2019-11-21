Reports: Cats dismiss DL coach

Multiple reports including 247Sports’ Jason Scheer, KAMP Sports’ Mark Lawson and KVOA’s David Kelly all report that Uiagalelei has been fired. Kelly is also reporting that Defensive analyst Greg Patrick has been named his replacement.

Patrick would be the third analyst promoted this season after Chuck Cecil and Hank Hobson were promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after the dismissal of Marcel Yates and John Rushing.

The University has not confirmed the move publicly and no official reason has been given for the firing, but several rumors state it was not due to on-field performance.

The Wildcats play Utah on Saturday night. Stay tuned for more on this situation.