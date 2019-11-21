Arizona
Reports: Cats dismiss DL coach

Brad Allis

Multiple reports including 247Sports’ Jason Scheer, KAMP Sports’ Mark Lawson and KVOA’s David Kelly all report that Uiagalelei has been fired. Kelly is also reporting that Defensive analyst Greg Patrick has been named his replacement.

Patrick would be the third analyst promoted this season after Chuck Cecil and Hank Hobson were promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after the dismissal of Marcel Yates and John Rushing.

The University has not confirmed the move publicly and no official reason has been given for the firing, but several rumors state it was not due to on-field performance.

The Wildcats play Utah on Saturday night. Stay tuned for more on this situation. 

The Daily Fizz: The recipe is lacking some key ingredients

Gary Randazzo
4 1

Arizona football is in need of a serious fix. Is Kevin Sumlin up to the challenge?

Arizona Hoops: Hustle and Flow

Gary Randazzo
2 0

Arizona continues early season trend, dominates visiting New Mexico State 83-53 on Sunday.

Arizona soars, depth on display in 87-39 win over San Jose State

Gary Randazzo
1 1

Wildcats dominate, display team depth and versatility in home win over Spartans.

The Daily Fizz: Knowing what ‘great’ looks like

Gary Randazzo
6 2

All the Wildcats need to do is look across the line of scrimmage to learn a thing or two about what it looks like to be great on defense.

Terry officially signs, what's next?

Brad Allis
1

Arizona’s inked the first portion of their 2020 recruiting class when Dalen Terry signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Arizona sends warning to Pac-12 with 90-69 rout of Illinois

Gary Randazzo
5 2

Arizona scored 51 points in the second half to win going away, 90-69.

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Anthony Gimino
3 0

The Wildcats' other freshman starters had good weeks, too

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis
5 1

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis
2 1

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

Recruiting Round-up: JC offers galore

Brad Allis
5 0

The Arizona football team is on a bye, and that means they are recruiting. The Wildcat coaches were scattering around the country and handing out offers.