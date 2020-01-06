ArizonaMaven
Cats to tab Eggen as DL coach

Brad Allis

Eggen replaces Iona Uiagalelei who was let go during the season. Eggen comes from New Mexico where he has served as the Lobos defensive line coach since 2016. He has also coached at Texas A&M, TCU and Alabama among other schools. 

Eggen

Eggen has coached NFL players Michael Bennett, Von Miller, Red Bryant, Antwan Odom, Johnny Jolly and Aaron Schobel over his 40-year career. 

He joins Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhodes in Arizona's revamped defensive coaching staff. Demetrice Martin is the lone holdover on the staff. The Wildcats still need to hire a safeties coach. 

Stan Eggen Profile:

Born February 23, 1953

Hometown Philadelphia, Pa.

Alma Mater B.S., Education - Moorhead State, 1977; M.S., Education - North Dakota, 1981

Playing Experience Moorhead State 1972-76

Family Wife: Tina; Children: Sloane, Paige and Shelby

Coaching Experience:

2016-present New Mexico (Defensive Line)

2014-15 Iowa State (Defensive Line)

2009-13 Louisiana Tech (Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)

2008 Louisiana Tech (Defensive Line)

2003-07 Texas A&M (Defensive Line)

2001-02 Alabama (Defensive Line)

1998-00 TCU (Defensive Line)

1997 New Mexico (Defensive Line)

1994-96 UNLV (Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers)

1993 Nevada (Inside Linebackers)

1991-92 UNLV (Defensive Ends/Linebackers)

1986-90 Utah State (Recruiting Coordinator/Inside Linebackers)

1984-85 Drake (Outside Linebackers)

1982-83 Memphis (Inside Linebackers)

1981 Southeast Missouri State (Linebackers)

1979-80 North Dakota (Defensive Backs Coach)

