Ex-Arizona Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey 'excited' for longer stay in CFL

Ka'Deem Carey with the Chicago Bears.Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Gimino

Former Arizona Wildcats running back Ka'Deem Carey has signed a contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders, good through the 2021 season.

"I'm very excited," Carey said in a statement.

"This organization and this city are a perfect fit for me and I'm so happy to be here for the next two years. I get to play in front of the best fans in the CFL, play with the best quarterback in the league and work with a great coaching staff. I'm training hard to play 21 games this coming season and give it my all for a run at the championship so that we can continue this organization's tradition of success."

Carey suffered a broken arm after playing in eight games in the last Canadian Football League season. He was leading the team in rushing with 422 yards on 75 carries at the time of the injury. He also had 15 catches and three total touchdowns.

He missed the last five regular-season games, plus a playoff contest.

"Ka'Deem is a talented and experienced player who performed well for us when given the opportunity last season," Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing him at full strength and health in training camp as he competes for a key role in our offence."

The 27-year-old Carey should still have plenty of mileage left after playing for the Chicago Bears for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. He rushed 111 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL.

The Canyon del Oro grad holds many Arizona rushing records, including career yards (4,239), career touchdowns (48), season yards (1,929) and yards in a game (366).

