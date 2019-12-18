Signing Day Fax Tracker -9:35 a.m. update

Jalen John joins the fold. RB from Oregon.

Cats received a commitment from Majon Wright earlier in the week and he makes it official today.

Now some good news. Cats sign Florence, AZ DE Regen Terry. USC made a push and he visited the Trojans over the weekend. Landing him is big.



First hit of the day: LB Mason Cobb signs with Oklahoma State. Not a shock, but the Cats did some good work with Cobb.

Second OL of the day is Woody Jean. Another legit, big body kid. This time from Florida. I like that they are trying to bolster both lines, but not sure either kid will be ready to compete immediately.

QB Will Plummer put up gaudy numbers last season. Over 3,500 yards, 38 TDs and a 61% completion percentage. Some analysts love him, others less enthusiastic.

Cats add kicker Tyler Loop. Well regarded in kicking circles, but that has not always translated for the Wildcats. Other scholarship kickers have been hit or miss.

Josh Baker. A big, strong lineman from Missouri. Can't remember the football team going into Missouri very often. Basketball has signed Loren Woods and Jesse Perry, but rare for football to make a splash there.

First Up: Roberto Miranda from Germany. Thoughts: Have seen mixed reviews and taking an international kid is always a risk. However, if you are going to take a flyer I would rather it be a 6-3, 230 pound athlete that has some position flexibility.