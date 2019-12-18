ArizonaMaven
Signing Day Fax Tracker -9:35 a.m. update

Brad Allis

Jalen John joins the fold. RB from Oregon. 

Cats received a commitment from Majon Wright earlier in the week and he makes it official today. 

Now some good news. Cats sign Florence, AZ DE Regen Terry. USC made a push and he visited the Trojans over the weekend. Landing him is big. 

First hit of the day: LB Mason Cobb signs with Oklahoma State. Not a shock, but the Cats did some good work with Cobb. 

Second OL of the day is Woody Jean. Another legit, big body kid. This time from Florida. I like that they are trying to bolster both lines, but not sure either kid will be ready to compete immediately. 

QB Will Plummer put up gaudy numbers last season. Over 3,500 yards, 38 TDs and a 61% completion percentage. Some analysts love him, others less enthusiastic. 

Cats add kicker Tyler Loop. Well regarded in kicking circles, but that has not always translated for the Wildcats. Other scholarship kickers have been hit or miss. 

Josh Baker. A big, strong lineman from Missouri. Can't remember the football team going into Missouri very often. Basketball has signed Loren Woods and Jesse Perry, but rare for football to make a splash there. 

First Up: Roberto Miranda from Germany. Thoughts: Have seen mixed reviews and taking an international kid is always a risk. However, if you are going to take a flyer I would rather it be a 6-3, 230 pound athlete that has some position flexibility. 

Takeaways from 84-80 loss to sixth-ranked Gonzaga

Gary Randazzo

Late game surge not enough in 84-80 loss to Gonzaga

Despite commitment, recruiting taking a hit

Brad Allis

Sunday proved to be a busy day in Arizona football recruiting as one player committed, one player de-committed and two more players announced they would wait until February to sign.

Cats hosting a top transfer

Brad Allis

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com, Arizona is hosting Georgetown transfer James Akinjo.

Arizona cruises in 50 point win over Omaha

Gary Randazzo

Arizona routs visiting Omaha 99-49.

Arizona football needs to figure out how to come out of the locker room better in 2020

Gary Randazzo

Opponents outscored Arizona in both the first and third quarters during 2019 football season.

Learning lesson for Arizona in 63-58 loss to Baylor

Gary Randazzo

Wildcats struggle, suffer first loss of season in 63-58 setback to Baylor in Waco.

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

X's and Dazzo's: Navigating Baylor's 1-1-3 Zone Defense

Gary Randazzo

Arizona visits Baylor in a marquee matchup between two Top 25 teams on Saturday.

Football needs to win back the fans

Brad Allis

Immediately after Arizona’s 24-14 loss to Arizona State, Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced Kevin Sumlin would return as head football coach. The Wildcats are just 9-15 in two seasons under Sumlin and he has his work cut out for him if he is to survive season No. 3.